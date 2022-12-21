No one can stop Taylor Sheridan. Just as it seems he's established a routine with one series, he comes out with another. His consistent writing has brought audiences some of the most popular and best movies and TV over the years, but Sheridan wears many (cowboy) hats; he's a writer, actor, director, and producer, and often all four at once.

Sheridan's latest show, 1923, is a prequel to the well-loved Yellowstoneand a continuation of the story after 1883. No doubt that another generation of the Duttons is exciting to watch (which Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren praised), but fans wanting to get to know Taylor Sheridan better should see all of his work ranked according to IMDb's ratings.

11/11 'Without Remorse' (2021) - 5.8

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay for the impactful Tom Clancy novel, Without Remorse, but it the movie's reviews were cold at best – though it's not uncommon to see action movies get poor ratings. Michael B. Jordan is the lead in this feature about a former Navy SEAL looking to avenge his wife's death.

Without Remorse dives into more than just high-stakes action; the protagonist John (Jordan) gets himself into a larger conspiracy while attempting to exact revenge. This movie shows the origin story of John Clark, one of the most famous characters from the Jack Ryan universe.

10/11 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' (2021) - 6.0

Image via Warner Bros.

The Angelina Jolie-led action film Those Who Wish Me Dead got some mixed reviews, but it put an entertaining twist on the Western genre. Jolie plays a firefighter Hannah, who encounters a young boy on the run. He was an accidental murder witness, and is being chased by assassins; Hannah tasks herself with protecting the boy, something she's more than fit for.

Those Who Wish Me Deadis another of Sheridan's co-written features, starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, and John Bernthal. While it's not unusual to see Jolie in an action movie (there could be arguments for her being a modern action hero), it's nice to see Hoult in the role of the bad guy.

9/11 'The Last Cowboy' (2019-) - 6.8

It seems that Sheridan's cowboy stories always do well with audiences. It's not hard to see why – he's a real-life cowboy himself. He's skilled in breeding and training horses, and helps train most of the animals in Yellowstone. The Last Cowboy covers the world of horse reining, but it's a reality series about those competitions, too.

There's not much Sheridan could have written here, but his creation and ideation made it possible for this world to come to the public eye. There's no doubt The Last Cowboy was a passion project for him.

8/11 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' (2018) - 7.0

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Sicario: Day of the Soldado wasn't as successful as the first installment, but it wasn't bas either. The second movie relied more on action than drama and thrill. Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin return as the mercurial Alejandro and federal agent Matt. The war on drugs is still largely waged on the US-Mexican border; federal agents deem that the best way to increase their chances of winning the war is by teaming up with Alejandro again.

7/11 'Sicario' (2015) - 7.6

Image via Lionsgate

Compared to the sequel, the original Sicario was grittier and darker. The first film had something the sequel didn't – Denis Villeneuve at the helm. His direction, paired with a fantastic soundtrack by the late Jóhann Jóhannsson, made Sicario more than just a movie that wages a war on drugs.

heridan did a great job in writing two thrilling action features, which seems to be his forte when all is said and done. The cast for Sicario includes Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro, but the lead is Emily Blunt, who plays an idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer.

6/11 'Hell or High Water' (2016) - 7.6

Image via Lionsgate

Hell or High Water combines Sheridan's two passions – cowboys and action. Chris Pine and Ben Foster play brothers on the brink of losing their ranch to the Texas Midland Bank. To stop that from happening, they decide to rob the very establishment that threatens to take their property away.

The brothers are pursued by a savvy and experienced Texas Ranger Marcus, played by Jeff Bridges. This crime action drama brought Sheridan an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, Jeff Bridges a Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Hell or High Water was in the running for Best Motion Picture.

5/11 'Wind River' (2017) - 7.7

Sheridan wrote and directed Wind River, which was a massive silver screen hit when it came out. This crime mystery centers around an FBI agent solving the murder of a young woman on reservation grounds in Wyoming. The agent is played by Jeremy Renner and his inexperienced but eager partner Jane is played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Wind River keeps the mystery going for almost the entire duration of the film; it's suspenseful and full of surprising twists. Wind River may also be one of Jeremy Renner's best roles, and he seems to shine well beside Sheridan. For lovers of dark murder mysteries, Wind River is a must-see.

4/11 'Mayor of Kingstown' (2021-) - 8.2

Image via Paramount+

Another Sheridan feature starring Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown holds the title of one of his best-rated works. The series revolves around a leading family, McLusky, in the small town of Kingstown, Wyoming. The McLuskys are influential and act as power brokers within the incarceration system.

Although the McLusky family is powerful, their story deals with some systemic racism and inequality. Viewers rated Mayor of Kingstown a solid 8.2, but the second season (which premieres in January 2023) might impact the rating to go higher. It's a promising crime drama which also stars Kyle Chandler and Dianne West.

3/11 'Tulsa King' (2022-) - 8.4

Image via Paramount+

Even though Tulsa King is still airing weekly episodes, it's already been extended for season two and holds the reins of one of the most-watched series of the moment. Sylvester Stallone brilliantly portrays a former convict and mafia capo Dwight, who gets out of prison and realizes his life in NYC is no longer what it used to be.

Because he hasn't got anything else left, Dwight relocates to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his new life begins. This type of story is what solidifies Sheridan's success. Tulsa King is exciting, thrilling, and has an amazing story brought to life by a fantastic cast. Stallone is rounded out by Garrett Hedlund, Vincent Piazza, and Dana Delaney.

2/11 'Yellowstone' (2018-) - 8.7

Image via Paramount

The show that started it all, Yellowstone is deservedly in the top two of Sheridan's best-rated work. The series revolves around the Dutton family and their Montana-based ranch. The premise is simple, but the events aren't. This cowboy-inspired drama packs heavy twists and turns, subtle but potent drama, and action scenes for days.

Fan looking to start theirYellowstone journey better start even even if 1883 and 1923 are prequels. If not for the excitement of mixing up the timelines, then for the stunning landscapes of Montana and the Dutton ranch.

1/11 '1883' (2021-2022) - 8.8

Image via Paramount+

A ten-episode Western spectacle, 1883 shows the original Duttons (connected to the ones in Yellowstone) as they embark on a journey to the West. Their travels and experiences lead to different encounters and detail how the well-known family established themselves and set the foundations for the power and influence they'd hold in modern times.

1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, a real-life couple and country singers, whose chemistry on-screen shines brighter than any light. Next to them is Sam Elliott, who always delivers, and Isabel May, whose performance is only the beginning of a brilliant career. As fans wait for 1923, it might be a good time to watch this visual spectacle and get ahead with the characters.

