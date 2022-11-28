Following the recently released teaser that gave viewers their first look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in action in 1923, Paramount+ has unveiled the full trailer setting up a war for the Dutton homestead. Set 40 years after James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) established the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, Ford and Mirren's Jacob and Cara Dutton are now leading the family through the Prohibition era and into the Great Depression. Between the rise of cattle theft and other crime in the American West and the forces of history that threaten them, the Duttons will have to fight for their land and to keep the family together through hardship.

The trailer kicks off by introducing a key threat to the Duttons — Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), the new owner of the neighboring Stafford ranch and a ruthless, wealthy man who wants the whole valley to himself. Cara and Jacob have no interest in giving it to him without a fight though. The Duttons are ready to take a range war to Whitfield if it means protecting the family and their ranch. As they wage their war, we're introduced to the world beyond the Yellowstone filled with decadence, war, and much more. With all the competing interests in the American West, all Jacob wants is for his family to be safe and for the world around him to fear him.

Mirren and Ford will lead a Dutton family amidst a cast that also features Sebastian Roché, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jennifer Ehle, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick. Taylor Sheridan is back in the saddle as the series writer with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson also on board as executive producers.

Image via Paramount+

Everything We Know About 1923 and Other Yellowstone Spinoffs

1923 is the second prequel spinoff of the massive parent series Yellowstone which has expanded into its own television universe of spinoffs and prequels about the Dutton family and their closest allies. The Ford and Mirren-led series follows the McGraw and Hill-led 1883 which chronicled the family's journey West in search of a new home. That prequel also has its own spinoff on the way in the form of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story which tells the tale of the first Black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West and has Sheridan directing a pair of episodes. Rounding out the docket of spinoffs is the upcoming Paramount Network series Yellowstone: 6666 based on the legendary real-life Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

With a starry cast as per usual for the franchise, 1923 is shooting for more massive ratings for Paramount. Its parent series has been a ratings juggernaut across its past few seasons. Now in the midst of Season 5, Yellowstone continues to set viewership records. The recent premiere smashed records with 12.1 million viewers on the Paramount Network, beating out even House of the Dragon's highly-anticipated HBO debut.

1923 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada and December 19 in the U.K. and Australia. Check out the trailer below.