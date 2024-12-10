Andy Dispensa, one of the stars of the surprise breakout hit The Chosen, is trading in a donkey for a horse as he has just landed himself a recurring role in the second season of the acclaimed Yellowstone prequel series, 1923. Variety reports that Dispensa, who plays Dion in The Chosen and also recently appeared on NCIS: Hawai'i, will be playing the character of Luca, who is described as “a young man working in the engine room of a merchant ship.” The remainder of the cast of 1923 features Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter. The official description of the new season of the series states:

“In the second season of ‘1923,’ a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

What is 'The Chosen' About?

The Chosen is a dramatized retelling of the story of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) through the eyes of his followers who knew him personally. The series is unique because it focuses heavily on character development and storytelling, exploring the backstories of individuals like Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish), Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac), Matthew the tax collector (Paras Patel), and Nicodemus (Erick Avari), among others. Rather than focusing solely on Jesus' miracles and teachings, it tends to dwell more on how Jesus influenced those around him and how they took those lessons into their own lives to help those around them.

The Chosen comes from creator Dallas Jenkins, while 1923 and Yellowstone are the brainchild of Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan has recently copped flak for casting himself in what appears to be a wish-fulfillment role in the final season of Yellowstone, so it's a good thing he's not in charge of The Chosen, otherwise we might have seen a very different version of Jesus Christ. 1923 is also one of many spin-offs that take place within the expansive Yellowstone universe.

1923 will return on February 23 on Paramount+, with new episodes airing weekly. The Chosen is available to stream on a number of different platforms, as well as on its own app. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

