As if the presence of A-listers Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren weren’t enough, this Sunday’s episode of Yellowstone’s prequel and spin-off series 1923 will add Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol) to the cast. To celebrate the actor’s introduction, Collider is excited to share an exclusive first-look, including one that highlights a scene that he shares with costar Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones), who plays Banner Creighton—another enemy of the Dutton family. It's only natural that they’d want to have a conversation.

Known for playing one of the iterations of none other than world-famous character James Bond in the 007 franchise, Dalton was announced as part of the cast of 1923 back in October, but fans of the Yellowstone-verse didn’t know at what point his character would join the story. Dalton’s character is named Donald Whitfield, and at the time of the casting, Paramount described him as a “powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.”

More Trouble for the Duttons Equals More Quality TV For Us

Of course, we know that the Dutton family’s history of rivalries stretches all the way back to 1883 and then until the present-day with flagship series Yellowstone—whose Season 5 just entered a long hiatus—but it feels like Dalton will be a pretty unforgettable enemy of the Dutton family. His arrival is not the only big event from the next episode: We’ll also witness the outcome of a shooting that took Jacob (Ford) completely by surprise and how the Dutton family will retaliate.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: What '1923's Episode 3 Shocker Means for the Show

1923 Is as Ambitious as It Looks, Says Creator

Last month, Yellowstone and the spin-off's creator Taylor Sheridan talked about the batch of popular and critically-acclaimed series and revealed that 1923 came to life after he accidentally killed the future of prequel series 1883. The showrunner also revealed how he managed to get huge stars Mirren and Ford to agree to take part in the series without even showing them the script, and commented that 1923 is one of the most expensive seasons ever produced on television—and it shows.

1923 takes place between the Kevin Costner-led flagship series Yellowstone and prequel series 1883. It follows Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren), the ancestors of the Dutton family as they run the Yellowstone ranch facing the challenges of the era including prohibition, a pandemic, a historical drought, and the looming threat of the Great Depression. The cast also features Jerome Flynn, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jennifer Ehle, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick.

Paramount drops the next episode of 1923 this Sunday, January 8. You check out Dalton's first-look images below:

5 Images