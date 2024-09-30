The 1930s was a pinnacle decade during Hollywood's Golden Age, when crucial classics were released, such as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, It Happened One Night, and Jezebel—the decade essentially kicked off the Golden Age with innovation and groundbreaking achievements in cinema that changed the art and craft of filmmaking forever. While the 1930s gave audiences a worthy number of classic films, some set the bar at an incredibly higher standard than others.

Classics like The Wizard of Oz and Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are just a few films from the 1930s that are considered to be near perfection. With exceptional performances, establishing the blueprint of notable film genres, and riveting stories, the 30s was undoubtedly a glorious decade for movies. It's a bit of a task to narrow down the all-time best films of the decade, but these are just a handful of films from the 1930s that are perfect from start to finish.

10 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Image via Warner Bros.

James Cagney stars in The Public Enemy in his signature role as Tom Powers, who started a life of crime on the streets of Chicago at a young age, working his way through the ranks to become one of the most feared gangsters in town. The role and performance of Powers was pivotal for Cagney's career, ultimately establishing him as a major office draw, but the film is credited as a crucial contribution to classic cinema.

Aside from Cagney's iconic performance, William A. Wellman's artistic direction is impeccable and the traditional story of the anti-hero's rise to power and fall from grace is simply sublime. The Public Enemy is also a unique mobster movie as it strives to convey the negatives and consequences of Powers' choice to live a life of crime, but despite the efforts, audiences can't help but root for the iconic anti-hero who set the standard of gangsters yet to come. The Public Enemy established the formula of the gangster film and laid the foundation for future mobster movies that fans know and love today.

The Public Enemy Release Date April 23, 1931 Director William A. Wellman Cast James Cagney , Jean Harlow , Joan Blondell Runtime 83 Main Genre Crime

Rent on Amazon Prime

9 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' (1939)

Directed by Frank Capra

Image via Columbia Pictures

Frank Capra's political satire, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, stars James Stewart as a naive but honest newly appointed Senator, Jefferson Smith, who fights against the corruption within the United States government. The movie gives a rare view into the inner workings of the U.S. government and the genuine nature and mindset of politicians, which deeply resonates with audiences even today.

Stewart gives a captivating performance, inciting a certain level of emotion and patriotism unlike any other political drama to date. Compared to other political-themed films, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is set on a relatable level for audiences and can find common ground with Stewart's character, leaving a lasting impression on them long after the credits have rolled. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington earned eleven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, and went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Story.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 9, 1939 Director Frank Capra Cast James Stewart , Jean Arthur , Claude Rains , Edward Arnold Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Sidney Buchman , Lewis R. Foster , Myles Connolly Expand

8 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Directed by David Hand, Ben Sharpsteen, Wilfred Jackson, Perce Pierce, William Cottrell, and Larry Morey

Image via Disney

Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs put the art of animation on the map and introduced audiences to a visually stunning masterpiece that remains to be a beloved classic today. The film follows the classic tale of Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), a young princess who escapes from her evil stepmother, the Queen (Lucille La Verne), and eventually comes across a small wood cutter's cottage with seven kind-hearted little men.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a monumental achievement for Walt Disney and his company, but it introduced audiences to a-never-before-seen world of imagination and vivid colors that was unlike anything they had seen before. Disney had found success with his cartoon shorts, but Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs changed the entire landscape of animation and is a triumph from start to finish.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Exiled into the dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother, a princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners who make her part of their household. Release Date February 4, 1938 Director David Hand Cast Roy Atwell , Stuart Buchanan , Adriana Caselotti , Zeke Clements , Eddie Collins , Pinto Colvig Runtime 83 Main Genre Animation Writers Wilhelm Grimm , Jacob Grimm , Ted Sears , Richard Creedon , Otto Englander , Dick Rickard Expand

Watch on Disney+

7 'The Invisible Man' (1933)

Directed by James Whale

Close

The Invisible Man is a thrilling horror and sci-fi film starring Claude Rains as Dr. Jack Griffin, who creates a potion that turns him completely invisible. While his creation proves to be successful, he needs to find a way to reverse the potion and the longer he stays invisible, the more he starts to lose grip on reality and go insane.

The movie has a touch of dark humor and is also an excellent early example of special effects which convey a haunting tale of a film. Rains is undeniably fantastic as the deranged scientist who has achieved a stroke of genius at the cost of his well-being. The clever appearance of his bandages adorned with clothing and glasses plus a sinister cackle creates one of the most frightening characters in cinema history, cementing The Invisible Man as one of the best films of the 1930s.

Watch on Amazon Prime

6 'Jezebel' (1938)

Directed by William Wyler