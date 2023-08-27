The Big Picture Lost media discovery is thrilling, but there's a sad reality that some films will never be found, with estimates suggesting that 75% to 90% of all silent films made before 1929 are lost forever.

The lack of preservation of silent films is due to film not being considered an art form worthy of archiving in the past, which resulted in many films being scrapped for storage space or destroyed during the industry's transition to sound.

Studio fires have been a major cause of lost films, with notable fires at MGM, British and Dominions Imperial Studios, Universal, and 20th Century Fox, resulting in the destruction of thousands of film reels and the loss of entire bodies of work.

Lost media discovery is always a joyous occasion, a discovery of something we thought we'd never find, something that was never supposed to be found. From scraps of films that never made it out of production, to films that you swear you saw once on television but doubted their actual existence, it's an archeology that many internet and media-savvy folks can take part in. As fun as this is, there is a sad undertone to it all, the unfortunate fact that no matter how hard any of us search, there are some lost films that will never be found. The exact percentage is debated by many film foundations and organizations, including the Library of Congress, but a range of 75% to 90% of all silent films made before 1929 are estimated to be lost forever. The extra dose of salt in the wound is the irony that all these films would've made it into the public domain by now and would be incredibly easy to access otherwise.

It's like the cinematic Library of Alexandria, pieces of history completely unrecoverable, but why? There was a time when film was not a regulated industry, nor was it considered an art form worth archiving. The powers that be either considered film a gimmick or a commodity for studios to make money on (some things never change). The value of said films didn't last past their theatrical run, and with no way to convert them to a less cumbersome size, they were scrapped when more storage space was needed. Silent films in particular weren't saved for posterity, unable to survive the industry's conversion to sound.

Of course, this is blood-boiling for any film buff to hear, especially because a good handful of silent films are up there as the best of all time. Especially silent horror films, which were considered even more of a novelty back then. Imagine a world where Nosferatu, Haxan, or The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari were just gone forever. Apathy isn't the only reason films are lost; it can also come down to the nature of what they are: Films, specifically film reels, are physical and finite, and prone to suffer a tragic accident or two. Because many films don't disappear quietly, they burn.

There have been several studio fires throughout the decades, with several production companies having their pasts go up in flames. The MGM vault fire in 1965 is how we lost London After Midnight, British and Dominions Imperial Studios burned the whole business to the ground, and even Universal had a fire as recent as 2008, destroying thousands of audio masters. The story we'll be focusing on happened way back in 1937 but is one of the most destructive studio fires of the bunch, occurring in the vaults of 20th Century Fox.

What Happened in the Summer of 1937?

Picture this, it's July 1937, we're in the middle of summer and New Jersey is experiencing a scorching heatwave, Little Ferry being exposed to blazing days and sweaty nights. One place that especially can't stand the heat is a poorly ventilated brick building near a residential neighborhood — the film-storage facility rented out from DeLuxe Laboratories to 20th Century Fox. According to the Quarterly of the National Fire Protection Agency of the time, this building was deeply unprepared for what had happened that night, along with the poor ventilation, there were no sprinklers, and no security guard watching the facility. Effectively, what they had on their hands was a ticking time bomb in a concrete box. On the 9th of July, at 2 in the morning, the building ignited and erupted, bursting into flames and taking two homes with it. The vault was hollowed out, but thankfully the residents of the other houses were able to evacuate. Sadly, the life of a 13-year-old boy was lost, and two others were injured. A person's life can't be replaced, and neither can the pieces of art that went up in smoke.

A total of 40,000 film reels were destroyed, from a combination of the Fox Film Corporation and Educational Pictures. The entire archive was gone, along with negatives from Educational Pictures and Belarusfilm; nothing could be salvaged. This was a devastating loss of history, perhaps not as many lost pictures that come to mind for people now, but in the days of the star system, where film studios took ownership of their actors and actresses, entire bodies of work could be erased in these accidents.

Entire Bodies Of Work Went Up In Flames

Take for example the tragic tale of Theda Bara, born Theodosia Burr Goodman, she was a vamp, a dark and gothic femme fatale of silent cinema. Despite being born in Cincinnati, the studio pushed a narrative that she was an Egyptian woman who was invested in the dark arts. She played many classical and iconic roles, such as Cleopatra, Queen Salome, and Juliet, but always felt constricted in her pigeonhole of wanton, exotic women. She was unfortunately one of the many performers who never made the jump to sound, retiring from acting in 1926. Despite starring in over 40 films, only two still survive today, The Unchastened Woman and What A Fool There Was, the rest were lost in the vault fire, and mere minutes of Cleopatra and Salome have been recovered since, but other than that? It was like her career never happened at all.

Bara was not the only one to suffer this fate, wild west star Tom Mix and starlet Shirley Mason were also made obscure by the same accident.

What Caused These Film Studio Fires?

So why did this keep happening? Vault fires like this continued to occur in the early 20th century, all of them equally destructive. The answer lies in a chemistry book, and most of the blame is put on the material that all film reels were made of before 1951: Nitrate.

Like lead and arsenic paint, nitrate film stock is one of those cases of a material that absolutely shouldn't have been used for what it was used for. More formally known as nitrocellulose, it was a replacement for gunpowder in firearms, but cellulose nitrate was widely distributed for both professional and commercial uses as a film base. This, to say the least, was a very bad decision, because a major drawback of nitrate film was its volatile flammability. It could decompose, literally bubbling and boiling given a hot enough day, and when improperly stored in that heat, or run through an overheating projector, it could, and very usually did, spontaneously combust. Taking one film, or thousands of films, chunks of cinema history that would never be reclaimed, with it in the inferno.