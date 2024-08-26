The 1940s are considered to be a prime decade for classic films and a pivotal period for the Golden Age of Hollywood. The decade delivered signature classics, such as Citizen Kane, Casablanca, and The Grapes of Wrath, which are just a few among many titles that remain to be beloved by generations of cinephiles. Between the rise of film noir and the popularity of screwball comedies, the 1940s brought audiences an assortment of movies that allowed escapism for every kind of movie-goer.

Today, the 1940s are a signature decade of some of the greatest films ever made in American cinema history, leading many to inspire future filmmakers for years to come. While there are countless noteworthy films from the 1940s that are beyond exceptional, there are also some, including The Best Years of Our Lives, To Be or Not to Be, and Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca, that are simply the definition of perfection.

10 'The Grapes of Wrath' (1940)

Directed by John Ford

Based on John Steinbeck's famous novel, The Grapes of Wrath follows the Joad family who, after losing their farm during the Great Depression, are forced to leave their home in Oklahoma and travel West in the hope of finding a better life. As the family ventures across the country, the trip takes a strenuous toll on them as they suffer devastating losses, disappointment, and unfair treatment by the authorities.

John Ford's The Grapes of Wrath is considered to be one of the greatest films of all time and features Henry Fonda in his breakthrough performance as the young Tom Joad. Aside from Fonda's incredible performance which earned him an Oscar nomination, The Grapes of Wrath gives a raw, authentic portrayal of American society during one of the worst times in history and features stunning cinematography that paints a bittersweet portrait of what life was like for many at the time. The film earned seven Academy Award nominations and went on to win for Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Jane Darwell.

9 'Gaslight' (1944)

Directed by George Cukor

Gaslight is an essential noir starring Ingrid Bergman as a young woman, Paula, who, after the sudden death of her famous aunt, decides to move to Italy to follow in her footsteps and become an opera singer. There, she meets and falls in love with a dashing gentleman, Gregory Anton, played by Charles Boyer, but when Paula begins to notice strange occurrences, she tries to maintain her sanity and Anton's true intentions slowly begin to unravel.

The film maintains a steady level of suspense and anticipation, ultimately revealing an intricate tale of psychological warfare, murder, and greed, ultimately conveying the core elements of a perfect noir classic. Bergman and Boyer are phenomenal, but Joseph Cotten, who plays an investigator looking into the death of Paula's aunt, is also not short of giving a stunning performance. Gaslight was well received by audiences and critics, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Boyer, and Best Supporting Actress for Angela Lansbury in her feature film debut. The film wound up winning for Best Actress for Bergman and Best Art Direction.

8 'Rebecca' (1940)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock made his American directorial debut with the adaptation of Daphne du Mauier's famous novel, Rebecca, starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, and Judith Anderson. The film tells the story of a young nameless woman (Fontaine) who is wooed by a wealthy widower, Maxim de Winter (Olivier), and the two quickly marry. When the newlyweds return to de Winter's home, Manderley, the new bride starts to suspect that the death of the first Mrs. de Winter wasn't an accident.

Rebecca is a slow-burning and suspenseful romance tailored to partially resemble a classic ghost story, creating a consistently haunting but beautiful tone. Hitchcock expertly executes a thrilling mystery that keeps audiences guessing at every turn, anticipating the truth behind the former Mrs. de Winter and her elusive existence that, for most of the film, is shrouded in pure speculation and curiosity. Rebecca is considered to be a masterpiece of the 1940s and received eleven Academy Award nominations and won two for Best Cinematography and Best Picture, marking Hitchcock's only win in the category.

7 'The Maltese Falcon' (1941)

Directed by John Huston

In his directorial debut, John Huston's The Maltese Falcon is one of the best detective noirs of all time, starring Humphrey Bogart as Dashiell Hammet's private eye, Sam Spade. The film follows Spade who, after being hired by a mysterious woman (Mary Astor) to find her missing sister, soon finds himself entangled with several questionable characters who are all in search of a priceless jewel-encrusted statue known as the Maltese Falcon.

The Maltese Falcon features impeccable performances by the overall cast, which also includes Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, and Huston's father, Walter Huston, in an uncredited role. Along with directing, Huston wrote the film's screenplay, mapping out every single scene down to the finest detail, which was not only cost-effective but also essentially why the film is utterly flawless. The Maltese Falcon was both a commercial and critical success, receiving three Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actor for Greenstreet, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

6 'To Be or Not to Be' (1942)

Directed by Ernst Lubitsch

Jack Benny and Carole Lombard star as an acting couple, Joseph and Maria Tura, in Ernst Lubitsch's black comedy classic, To Be or Not to Be. Set in Poland, the film centers around the Turas and their acting troupe, who unexpectedly find themselves aiding the Americans in their efforts against Germany during World War II. Benny gives a showstopping laugh-out-loud performance, but between Lombard's comedic chops and elegant beauty, she effortlessly runs away with the picture.

To Be or Not to Be reigns as one of the best screwball comedies of the 1940s and was also partial inspiration for Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film, Inglourious Basterds. When the film was initially released, many critics panned the film for its satirical depiction of the Nazis and the all-around subject, but in recent years, To Be or Not to Be has earned immense support and is considered to be one of Lubitsch's notable cinematic achievements. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Music and, in 1983, it was remade with Mel Brooks and his wife, Anne Bancroft, as the hilarious Turas.

5 'The Best Years of Our Lives' (1946)

Directed by William Wyler

William Wyler's The Best Years of Our Lives is a bittersweet war drama featuring an ensemble cast including Myrna Loy, Dana Andrews, and Fredric March. The film follows the lives of three World War II veterans and their journey back home and adjusting back to civilian life. While each of them comes from different ranks and services, they all endure their own fair share of strenuous obstacles and the difficulty of overcoming the trauma they experienced overseas as they try to pick up the pieces of their lives.

The Best Years of Our Lives is one film from the 1940s that every movie fan should see at least once in their lifetime. The variety of stories brings genuine human emotion to the film that is indescribable and features some of the finest performances by an all-star cast that is simply a sight to behold. The movie went on to be the highest-grossing film in America since Gone With the Wind and received ten Academy Award nominations. It went on to win seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

4 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Cary Grant stars alongside Rosalind Russell in Howard Hawks' iconic screwball comedy, His Girl Friday, which is based on the successful stage play, The Front Page. In a classic rendition of the battle of the sexes, Grant plays a newspaper editor, Walter Burns, who is also the ex-husband of his best reporter, Hildy Johnson (Russell). When Burns learns that Johnson is planning on retiring and settling down, he tries to convince her to stay. While Burns' efforts are futile, Johnson's reporting instincts kick in when an inmate on death row suddenly escapes.

His Girl Friday is a quintessential screwball comedy that is also credited as the first film to feature stars talking over each other. Hawks was known to give his actors creative freedom while filming and while most of the movie stuck to the script, a majority of Grant's lines were improvised, which is the secret ingredient to this classic comedy. Russell and Grant are an absolute riot together and individually, they each bring their own style of humor and wit that is both snappy and sarcastic. When it comes to His Girl Friday, there's never a dull moment in this fast-paced comedy, which is a guaranteed good time for any fan of the comedy genre.

3 'Now, Voyager' (1942)

Directed by Irving Rapper

Bette Davis stars in one of her signature films, Now, Voyager, as a Boston heiress, Charlotte Vale, who has spent the majority of her life being controlled by her domineering mother (Gladys Cooper), but with the help of a kind-hearted doctor (Claude Rains), Vale begins to emerge from her shell. When Vale decides to go on a cruise, she meets a charming man (Paul Henreid) and as the two develop a romance, they can't seem to escape each other and continue to cross paths with each other through the years.

"Now, Voyager was a major critical and commercial success, receiving three Academy Award nominations..."

Some of the best love stories don't end with the classic happily ever after, and Now, Voyager is a prime example of how love and compassion for another can help you grow and become a strong individual who can weather through the storms of life. Davis is beyond spectacular and inspiring in this one-of-a-kind romantic drama, which is based on the 1941 novel written by Olive Higgins Prouty. Now, Voyager was a major critical and commercial success, receiving three Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Davis and Best Supporting Actress for Cooper, and winning for Best Musical Score.

2 'Casablanca' (1942)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman are star-crossed lovers in the iconic romantic drama, Casablanca, which also stars Paul Henried, Claude Rains, and Sydney Greenstreet. Set in the city of Casablanca during World War II, Bogart plays an American nightclub owner, Rick Blaine, whose entire world is turned upside down when his former flame, Ilsa Lund (Bergman), walks into his establishment. When Blaine learns that German officers are in pursuit of Ilsa's husband (Henried), Blaine must choose between his love for Ilsa or helping her and her husband escape before it's too late.

Casablanca is without a doubt, one of the best movies of the 1940s and is universally recognized for its signature tune, As Time Goes By performed by Dooley Wilson, and an array of iconic movie lines ("Here's looking at you, kid.") With the perfect doses of romance, suspense and action, the film has something for every kind of movie lover and features star-studded performances by the overall cast. The movie was a massive hit and escalated many careers of those involved, but it secured Bogart to be a promising leading man and a profitable box office draw for Warner Bros. Casablanca received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Bogart, Best Cinematography, and Best Supporting Actor for Rains. The film ended up winning for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Directed by Orson Welles

Orson Welles directs and stars in his feature film debut, Citizen Kane, as a newspaper mogul, Charles Foster Kane, who, on his deathbed, says one final word, "Rosebud," leading a young reporter on a journey to discover the meaning behind it. As the reporter speaks to an array of Kane's friends and associates, each sheds light on the man's greatly complex life, revealing a portrait of a wealthy but tormented, lonely shell of a man.

Citizen Kane has been regarded as one of the most iconic films ever made and is even considered to be the greatest film in cinema history. The film was groundbreaking in both storytelling and cinematography, notably its extensive use of deep focus and low-angle shots. Between the timeless tale and the immense influence the film has had on the craft and art of filmmaking, Citizen Kane is undoubtedly a cinematic masterpiece. Citizen Kane was a major hit but also caused controversy, notably with newspaper tycoon, William Randolph Hearst, who is widely believed to have served as the inspiration for Welles' titular character. The film received nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, only winning one for Best Screenplay for Welles and Herman J. Mankiewicz.

