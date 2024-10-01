Coincidentally, in the U.S., there were apparently some parts of the 1950s when the average cost of a movie ticket hovered around – or a little over – 50 cents. Sure, that’s before taking into account inflation, but it’s nice when numbers line up. Everything feels right and in harmony. And, speaking of things feeling right and harmonious: the following movies, because they're kind of perfect.

10 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Director: Charles Laughton

The Night of the Hunter rather perfectly shows that, perhaps more than any other genre, a great thriller depends on having a great central villain to be successful. Here, it’s a man named Harry Powell (played by Robert Mitchum) who’s both a preacher and a serial killer, the seemingly contradictory nature of his character expressed by the fact that he has “love” tattooed across the knuckles of one hand, and “hate” tattooed across the knuckles on his other hand.

The film's story sees him targeting a widow who he believes has money, with much of The Night of the Hunter following the children of this widow and how they're impacted by crossing paths with such a terrifying figure. It’s aged shockingly well, and still feels like an intense, unnerving, and thoroughly engrossing film. It honestly doesn't feel like it was made during the 1950s, in so many ways.

9 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

Director: Yasujirō Ozu

Yasujirō Ozu was a master of making films that emphasized characters over narrative sometimes, though there are certainly stories to be found in his movies; they're just a little slower-paced than usual. And, in the end, it would be strange for a movie called Tokyo Story to itself have no story at all, because the one being told here is quietly powerful and lingers with you long after it’s over.

Tokyo Story is about grandparents struggling to connect with their younger relatives, most of them apparently being too busy for their elders. It’s a phenomenally well-acted film, genuinely feeling like you're watching real people go about their lives and deal with various hardships. It’s a largely direct family drama, but undeniably one of the most impactful of all time.

8 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Director: David Lean

A classic war movie that deservedly won Best Picture at the Oscars (alongside six other Academy Awards), The Bridge on the River Kwai is a long but rewarding watch that ultimately earns its runtime. The narrative centers on English POWs building a bridge for the Japanese forces that captured them, with one commander becoming surprisingly attached to the whole project.

So, when there are Allied plans in motion to destroy the bridge, the English commander is none too pleased, and conflict unfolds on several different fronts, resulting in chaos. The Bridge on the River Kwai is brutally effective at being an anti-war movie without being brutal or particularly violent. Instead, it takes a more psychological approach to depicting the horrors of war and the inherent madness it can bring out in those who are wrapped up in it.

7 'The Wages of Fear' (1953)

Director: Henri-Georges Clouzot

The Wages of Fear is undoubtedly one of the greatest international films of the 1950s, and could well be in consideration when it comes to international movies in general, regardless of decade. It has a perfectly straightforward thriller premise, standing out from The Night of the Hunter, admittedly, by not having a strict central antagonist in-person throughout, unless you want to count rugged terrain or sheer bad luck as a central villain.

Most of the terror of The Wages of Fear comes from what its main characters have to go through as they attempt to drive highly explosive material through rough conditions, knowing that even a minor collision or accident with anything could mean their fiery deaths. For two and a half hours, The Wages of Fear works to make you bite as many of your nails as possible within the runtime, to the point where you might very well not have any left by the film’s end.

6 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Directors: Gene Kelly, Stanley Donen

One of those rare musicals that’s so good, even people who don’t usually like the genre will probably get some enjoyment out of it, Singin’ in the Rain is one of those classics where everything worthy of praise has already been praised many, many times. It tells a funny and charming story about how the transition from silent cinema to the so-called talkies impacted Hollywood at large, and the lives of a few select main characters.

Singin’ in the Rain has plenty of moments of comedy that still prove funny 70+ years on from its initial release, and the songs (though they existed before the film was made) are now intrinsically tied to this film… well, the title track is also used to disturbing effect in A Clockwork Orange. But that’s a feel-bad movie from the 1970s, and Singin’ in the Rain, from the ‘50s, is all about feeling good. In that capacity, it succeeds and then some.

5 'Vertigo' (1958)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock reached his arguable peak in the 1950s, with some of his greatest films – like Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, and North by Northwest – all being released that decade. Yet the greatest Hitchcock movie of the ‘50s was arguably Vertigo, with its slow-burn narrative and intense approach to the psychological thriller genre making it stand out even among those other greats.

It takes things in a particularly dark direction, even by Hitchcock’s standards, looking at obsession, identity, and desperation, pulling few punches as far as character studies go. Vertigo is one of those films that continues to get better and feel more impactful as the decades go on, and it lives up to the immense hype surrounding it. Alfred Hitchcock made a number of near-perfect or flat-out perfect movies, and Vertigo was definitely one of them.

4 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Director: Billy Wilder

Perhaps being the greatest film noir movie of the 1950s, Sunset Boulevard feels so effortless in the sense that much of it’s held up exceedingly well, remaining relevant. Though it’s darkly comedic in parts, it feels like an overall bleaker deep dive into similar concepts explored in Singin’ in the Rain: namely, exploring how things changed for certain people when the film industry moved away from making silent movies.

Exploring madness, aging, and the cutthroat nature of the entertainment industry (that last part especially might never age), Sunset Boulevard is effectively atmospheric, extremely well-paced, and expertly acted throughout. It could also be the greatest thing Billy Wilder ever directed, which is certainly saying something, considering how impressive his filmography was when it came to both quantity and quality.

3 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Perhaps even exceeding the aforementioned The Bridge on the River Kwai as far as great war movies from the 1950s go, Paths of Glory was debatably Stanley Kubrick’s first all-out masterpiece. It takes place during World War I and is mostly about injustice in a military court following a failed offensive, as this results in three soldiers being selected and put on trial as scapegoats.

The drama found within Paths of Glory is still devastating, and numerous anti-war films made in the years following 1957 feel like they owe something to the path (ha, ha) forged by this movie. Even just a few years into his filmmaking career, Kubrick was already displaying signs that he’d end up being one of the greats, and in many ways, Paths of Glory impresses just as much as his later – and usually bigger in scale – movies.

2 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Director: Akira Kurosawa