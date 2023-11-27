Time's marched on enough to the point where the early 1950s feel like a lifetime ago; maybe longer. To watch a movie from 1952 does feel like peering into a completely different era, with many things - technological limitations and fashion choices among them - potentially dating such movies inevitably. But the best movies of this year have qualities that are timeless, as there are plenty of landmark movies from 1952 that hold up today and can still impress modern viewers.

The following are some of the best from 1952 that do just that. Anyone who might have doubts about whether movies that are 70+ years old can still have an impact ought to peruse such films, and may find themselves coming away surprised. Some of 1952's best movies are ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the very greatest.

10 'Kansas City Confidential'

Directed by Phil Karlson

While the film noir genre may have only lasted for a short amount of time, it led to a period where some of the greatest crime movies of all time were made. Kansas City Confidential, with its 1952 release, makes it definable as one of these true film noir movies, given the genre only existed throughout the 1940s and 1950s (later movies inspired by the film noir genre are known as neo-noir films).

Kansas City Confidential follows a man who's exceedingly down on his luck, having been framed for a crime and then physically mistreated by the police. When he's eventually released, he sets out to first find answers behind who set him up, and with answers, he then aims to seek revenge. It's a well-paced and consistently engaging piece of classic noir, and though it might not surprise aficionados of the genre too much, it still delivers the goods.

9 'The Quiet Man'

Directed by John Ford

John Wayne is an actor best known for all the classic Westerns he starred in, but his vast body of work (which spanned decades) has plenty of non-Westerns contained within. The Quiet Man saw him collaborating with John Ford, as Wayne often did, though this 1952 film's a little different from their usual fare, given it's a romantic comedy/drama film, rather than something a little more action-packed like a Western or war movie.

Still, the two really make it work, because The Quiet Man is charming and shows the two Johns to be surprisingly versatile as an actor/director duo. It follows one man returning to his home village in Ireland, finding both conflict and love along the way. It's a nice-looking movie and ends up being quite sweet, and certainly proves worth a watch just to see John Wayne try out something a little different as an actor.

The Quiet Man Release Date June 6, 1952 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Barry Fitzgerald, Ward Bond, Mildred Natwick Rating NR Runtime 129

8 'The Narrow Margin'

Directed by Richard Fleischer

Joining Kansas City Confidential as a classic film noir made during the genre's heyday, The Narrow Margin is about as wonderfully straight to the point as these sorts of movies get. It only runs for 71 minutes, so it doesn't waste a second in telling its story about an outgunned cop taking on a dangerous mission to protect the widow of a gangster from those who might wish her harm.

Keeping things moving (quite literally) is the setting, as much of The Narrow Margin takes place on board a train. The enclosed setting and sense of claustrophobia that comes about as a result helps make things even more intense than they'd otherwise be. With such a simple and well-executed premise alongside a similarly snappy runtime, The Narrow Margin makes for an excellent starting point for those who want to get immersed in the world of classic noir.

7 'The Bad and the Beautiful'

Directed by Vincente Minnelli

The Bad and the Beautiful stars a heavyweight of Hollywood's Golden Age, Kirk Douglas, and tells a story that's both dramatic and compelling with an intriguing structure. Douglas portrays a ruthless and determined Hollywood producer, with much of his rise to power being told through a series of flashbacks. Furthermore, these flashbacks are largely shown from other characters' points of view, which might naturally make one think of a similar storytelling device in Citizen Kane.

Still, this kind of sweeping story about a single person's ruthless climb to power - and potential downfall - remains compelling, even if this type of tale has been told again and again. The Bad and the Beautiful does undeniably tell its narrative about power, greed, and morality with skill and some arresting visuals, too, and it's up there alongside films like Paths of Glory and Ace in the Hole in the way it showcases Douglas at the height of his acting powers.

6 'Forbidden Games'

Directed by René Clément

René Clément's grandest war film was Is Paris Burning?, which aimed to show the reclaiming of Paris from German forces in World War II from multiple perspectives, but his most emotionally affecting war film came earlier in his filmmaking career. The film in question is the underrated Forbidden Games, which also takes place during World War II and manages to be particularly heartbreaking and harrowing thanks to its focus on how war impacts the lives of children.

The narrative follows a young girl who's orphaned during the war, and her attempts to survive while trying to make sense of the conflict with an older boy she meets while alone in the world. Forbidden Games is ruthlessly successful at showing how daunting it would have been to try and grow up in the middle of World War II, and though the entire film is sad and not exactly the easiest thing to sit through, its bluntly powerful filmmaking does make it essential.

5 'Limelight'

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin starred in and directed some of the best movies of the 1920s, some of the best movies of the 1930s, and then at least one great film, The Great Dictator, in the 1940s. That aforementioned satirical war film is sometimes considered his last great movie, but to label it that would mean overlooking Limelight, which came out in 1952, and is pretty much on the same level quality-wise as Chaplin's better-known earlier classics.

Limelight might not be as popular because, unlike other Chaplin films, it doesn't feature much comedy to balance out the sadder elements, and it is a fairly downbeat movie. It follows a washed-up comedian who finds a younger dancer who's despondent and without help in the world, and so he tries to mentor her and, in turn, find some meaning in his life again. It's a heartfelt film made by an aging Chaplin, and reading into it subtextually just makes it all the more bittersweet.

4 'Umberto D.'

Directed by Vittorio De Sica

Umberto D. is easily up there as one of the best Italian movies of all time, with its simplicity being its greatest strength. Its titular character is an elderly pensioner whose only companion is his beloved dog, though his struggles to get by in life put them in danger of getting separated. That's the central tension of the movie, with it being a grounded and emotionally intense survival film of sorts, though not in the sense of the survival in question being extreme or cinematic.

It's about surviving life in old age, and the physical, emotional, and financial struggles that come with getting older. Umberto D. is one of the most effective of all the Italian neorealist films, perfectly capturing everyday drama and putting it on the big screen in a truly moving way. It might not sound like much on paper, but the expert execution of Umberto D. - from both a filmmaking and acting perspective - is what makes it a surprisingly staggering drama.

3 'Ikiru'

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

Akira Kurosawa made some of the greatest movies of the 1950s, including 1954's Seven Samurai and Ikiru. The latter was released in 1952 and saw the great Japanese filmmaker crafting an unbelievably good drama that proved just as compelling as his more action-packed samurai movies and his tense crime/thriller films. Ikiru is about a middle-aged man who's diagnosed early in the film with a terminal illness, and he finds such news changes his outlook on life immensely.

He sets about trying to find purpose in life after learning his days are numbered, in turn quietly seeking redemption by helping those around him and trying to better himself until the end. Ikiru's intensely bittersweet, but executed with precision and genuine heart, earning its place among Kurosawa's best films and arguably featuring the greatest-ever performance of frequent Kurosawa collaborator Takashi Shimura.

2 'Singin' in the Rain'

Directed by Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly

Musicals don't get much more classic than Singin' in the Rain, which tells a funny and heartfelt story about how the transition from the silent era to the "talkies" (as they were then known) impacted various people working in Hollywood. Along the way, there are some excellently performed song and dance numbers, an endearing romance, and plenty of creative visuals that all elevate the simple yet sweet story.

It might not have been a joy to make, but all these years later, Singin' in the Rain remains a joy to watch, and will likely never get old. Plenty of acclaimed musicals of this era may feel cheesy or overwrought to certain modern-day viewers, but there's little chance of that happening with something this good, as its breezy pace, catchy music, and undoubtedly witty humor make it one timeless movie that's hard to resist.

Singin' in the Rain Release Date April 10, 1952 Director Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly Cast Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Jean Hagen Runtime 103 minutes Rating G

1 'High Noon'

Directed by Fred Zinnemann

What could possibly be better than a classic like Singin' in the Rain, which is a high point of the entire musical genre? Perhaps the only 1952 film that's even better is a high point of the entire Western genre: High Noon. This tense, straightforward, and unbelievably well-crafted film unfolds almost precisely in real-time, and follows the marshal of a small town hearing news that a man he once imprisoned is coming for revenge, leading him to desperately ask those around him for help.

Though John Wayne was offered the lead role here, it's for the best that Gary Cooper ended up playing the protagonist, as it's an all-time great performance and one that deservedly won him an Oscar. The supporting cast - including Grace Kelly, Lloyd Bridges, and Katy Jurado - is also fantastic, and the way High Noon builds suspense as it goes along is remarkable. It's one of the most exciting and inventive Westerns of all time and the greatest film of a great year for film.

High Noon Release Date June 9, 1952 Director Fred Zinnemann Cast Gary Cooper, Thomas Mitchell, Lloyd Bridges, Katy Jurado, Grace Kelly, Otto Kruger Runtime 85 Rating PG

