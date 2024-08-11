The 1960s were a pivotal decade for film. After the Hays Code deteriorated in the early '60s and several Hollywood studios felt their powerful hold on the industry diminished, a new class of directors emerged in Hollywood. Dubbed New Hollywood or American New Wave, this class of directors was heavily influenced by foreign films that began screening in the States. It seemed that around the world, a new batch of filmmakers was experimenting in ways that would forever change cinema.

There are so many films considered "the greatest ever made" that were made in this decade, but several high-quality films have been left out of the conversation. The following are underrated 1960s films that are worth watching for a variety of reasons: Here are the most underrated films of the 1960s.

10 'The Girl on a Motorcycle' (1968)

Directed by Jack Cardiff

When the 1968 Cannes Film Festival was canceled, several of the films set to premiere never had a proper release. The Girl on a Motorcycle is one of those films that was also highly anticipated that year for starring Marianne Faithfull in a biker film. A newly married woman is immediately dissatisfied with her life. She randomly hops on her motorcycle and rides through France and Germany, having psychedelic and sexual adventures along the way as she re-evaluates her life and her priorities.

It is a very simple plot that has a lot in common with other biker films at the time, but the beautiful Marianne Faithfull is what makes The Girl on a Motorcycle worth watching. She is exquisite as the leading lady in a surprising role, which transforms the British singer into a biker chick in search of freedom.

9 'Pretty Poison' (1968)

Directed by Noel Black

Close

Anthony Perkins began the '60s by playing one of the most notoriously creepy villains in cinema history (Norman Bates), so it is refreshing to see him play a young man who isn't as crazy as his co-star towards the end of the decade. He plays a disturbed arsonist who meets an innocent young woman and convinces her to join him on "secret missions," but the two are in real trouble after one of those fake CIA missions goes wrong, and she kills a security guard. As a result, Perkins' character in Pretty Poison is consistently surprised by how criminal his sweet girlfriend Sue Ann (Tuesday Weld) is and by how far she takes the two of them into a life of crime.

This is a very dark comedy, which was the first by the director. Director Noel Black and Tuesday Weld fought so much on set that Weld went on to talk disparagingly about the project, but critics loved the film. It rarely gets remembered now, but it's hard to forget a quote like, "I met you on Monday, fell in love with you on Tuesday, Wednesday I was unfaithful, and Thursday we killed a guy together. How about that for a crazy week, Sue Ann?"

8 'Smashing Time'(1967)

Directed by Desmond Davis