Sometimes the most effective adaptations are the most transformative. It sounds absurd to consider that a movie about gang warfare could be based on not just a 2,400-year-old story, but actual history. Yet Walter Hill’s The Warriors – which is based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name, itself based on Xenophon’s Anabasis – turns the tale of a Greek army’s retreat after the death of its leader into a cult classic about a gang framed for the murder of a powerful gang leader that must fight its way back to the safety of Coney Island.

‘Anabasis’ Is the Story of a Real Journey

Image via Paramount Pictures

Anabasis is the story of an army of Greek mercenaries in the employ of Cyrus the Younger as he attempts to seize the Achaemenid throne (perhaps better known as the Persian Empire) from his elder brother, Artaxerxes II. It is the most famous work of Xenophon, who serves as not only the author but also a character, as he was a soldier in the mercenary army before becoming among its senior officers. The term anabasis in this context essentially means a journey inland (ironically the least notable portion of the story), while katabasis denotes a journey to the coast. Their usage here also inverts the structure of many Greek mythological texts, with a katabasis (in this context referring to a descent to the underworld) coming before the anabasis (an ascent). In many ways that’s exactly what happens in Xenophon’s tale thematically, if not geographically.

The events of the Anabasis were set in motion by the Persian King Darius II when he installed his son, Cyrus, as a satrap (a provincial governor) in Asia Minor to back the Spartans in the Peloponnesian War against Athens. When Darius II died and his eldest son Artaxerxes II ascended to the throne, Cyrus raised an army of experienced and battle-hardened Greek warriors that had fought in the Peloponnesian War to take the empire for himself. When his mercenary army fought his brother’s Persian army in the Battle of Cunaxa in 401 BCE, they won a significant victory, however, Cyrus himself was killed via javelin. With their cause now empty, the 10,000 Greeks have no option but to retreat from the heart of Persian territory, battling the whole way. Anyone who has seen The Warriors can probably note some similarities right now.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movies of 1979, Ranked

How ‘The Warriors’ Adapts ‘Anabasis’

Image via Paramount Pictures

The best thing about The Warriors as an adaptation is how loose it is. While it is far more prevalent in contemporary works with large, in-built audiences, too often adaptations hew too close to the source material lest they anger the existing fan base. However, many great adaptations take the structure and themes of a book or mythology and transform it into something new. Of course, this approach isn’t a guarantee of success, but The Warriors is an example that gets it right. Moving what is essentially a historical epic into the 1970s (kind of) New York gang war is up there creatively with the Coen Brothers turning The Odyssey into a 1930s rural Mississippi folk satire in O Brother, Where Art Thou?

The film uses the gangs alternatively as both a representation of the mercenary army and the Persians, with the collective force uniting behind the leader of the Gramercy Riffs, Cyrus (Roger Hill), being analogous with Cyrus the Younger’s army, before flipping so that only the Warriors themselves are representative of the 10,000 after they are framed for Cyrus’s murder. The opening montage of the assorted gangs heading to the meet is demonstrative of this while also being an incredibly effective setup, introducing the different factions that the Warriors will need to fight. The subway map is deployed to show the length of the journey, both to the meet and to get back home, helping viewers less familiar with the boroughs of New York to understand the distance from Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx to Coney Island. The various gangs and their respective turf, aside from deploying incredible costume design, are stand-ins for the various satrapies that the 10,000 navigate.

The structure of the gangs is also reminiscent of a military structure, having a warlord in command and a war chief beneath him. In the case of the Warriors themselves, their leader Cleon (Dorsey Wright) being killed in retaliation for the death of Cyrus is an analog for the senior officers of the Anabasis’s mercenary army being tricked into attending a feast hosted by one of Artaxerxes II’s leading satraps, Tissaphernes. This shouldn’t be a shock, but the officers were all executed. What follows Cleon’s death in The Warriors is Swan (Michael Beck) taking over as leader, clearly a stand-in for Xenophon himself, who took a prominent role in leading the 10,000 on their journey home. The plot device of a group’s leader being killed off early in the movie is something Hill would use again, both in Southern Comfort and Aliens, which he co-wrote. The final moments of The Warriors also provide a final connection to Anabasis as Swan says: “When we see the ocean, we figure we’re home. We’re safe,” which provides a fitting reflection of the 10,000’s exultant cry of “To the sea! To the sea!” when their journey is almost at a close.

‘The Warriors’ Added More Connections in a Director’s Cut

In 2005, The Warriors got an updated release that Paramount labeled the ultimate director’s cut – though the deviations probably aren’t substantial enough for that label – which reinstated an opening narration that Hill had originally wanted Orson Welles to voice. Unfortunately, Paramount didn’t want to cut that check, so in the re-release, Hill voiced it himself over comic book panels that tie the film more directly to the Battle of Cunaxa and the March of the 10,000. It also reintroduced a note that the film is meant to be set in the near future (in relation to 1979, at least), which provides an interesting piece of retroactive context. The additional comic book-style transitions between some scenes are an ill-advised choice.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Features an Extended Homage

Image via Lionsgate

The John Wick series has had a tie to The Warriors since the first film when it featured the antagonist of the earlier movie, David Patrick Kelly (with whom director Chad Stahelski had previously worked when he was a stuntperson on The Crow), as the head of a cleanup crew for dead bodies. John Wick: Chapter 4 made the connection far more overt in its third act when John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has to fight his way through Paris to reach Sacré-Cœur before sunrise. Stahelski highlights the homage with the female DJ (Marie Pierra Kakoma) that relays Wick’s position to the abundance of assassins looking for a payday if they take him out, which is an extremely clear reference to the female DJ (Lynne Thigpen) that lets the gangs know where the Warriors are in New York. Both DJs give almost identical addresses to their audience, from calling them boppers and street people to playing covers of Nowhere to Run. It’s an appropriate tribute from one franchise with deeply rooted mythology to one of its forebears.