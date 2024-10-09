Was the 1970s the best decade for film ever? There’s a good argument to be made that trying to say one decade is better than any other is foolish and/or impossible, but also… maybe? Like, more than most other decades, it’s possible to say with a relatively confident “maybe” (if such a thing is possible) that the 1970s were the best, or the most jam-packed with bold and seminal titles.

The New Hollywood movement was in full swing by the early 1970s, and saw the rise of numerous great up-and-coming directors, all making revolutionary movies alongside some more established names. There were emotionally intense films and broadly appealing blockbusters alike, and too many to contain in one ranking (sorry, Jaws, Days of Heaven, The Deer Hunter, A Clockwork Orange, and who knows how many other titles worthy of honorable mentions). In any event, what follows are some of the best; those that come close to perfection or debatably outright attain it.

10 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Director: Bob Fosse

Bob Fosse made two of the best musicals of all time during the 1970s: Cabaret near the beginning of the decade, and then All That Jazz right at the decade’s end. Both are masterpieces in their own right, but All That Jazz might just be the better of the two, or the one that feels closest to perfect, being entirely unique, moving, unsettling, creative, and self-indulgent (the last of those in a good way, it should be stressed).

It's a movie that sees Fosse reflecting on his own life, his past, and his flaws, not to mention a film that saw him more or less reckoning with health concerns that would ultimately take his life less than a decade later. All That Jazz is one of the boldest and most vital movies about art ever made, not to mention an all-timer as far as semi-autobiographical films that dive into a creative individual’s mind.

9 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Taxi Driver feels more about loneliness and isolation than just about any other film out there, and it still strikes a chord while feeling admirably unnerving all these years later. It centers on an unstable Vietnam War veteran struggling to sleep and get by in New York City, with his outlook on life and the people around him gradually driving him to further isolation and, eventually, violence.

It wasn’t the first great Martin Scorsese movie (Mean Streets came out three years before), but Taxi Driver was arguably the first outright masterpiece Scorsese ever directed. It’s bolstered immeasurably by an all-time great Robert De Niro performance, with his character, Travis Bickle, being one of the most distinctive, troubling, and fascinating protagonists of the 1970s… and maybe even all time, too.

8 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Director: Miloš Forman

The kind of empathetic and undeniably moving drama film that’s essentially timeless, it’s hard to find anything wrong with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. It tells a story about rebellion and perseverance inside a psychiatric hospital run by an overbearing nurse who’s a surprisingly great villain; up there with the most memorable of all time, really.

Jack Nicholson is also at his best in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and the film overall works exceedingly well as something that prioritizes complex and oftentimes tragic characters over having an intricate narrative. It’s hard to imagine someone watching this one without coming away from it feeling moved in one way or another, and even among the great films released during the 1970s, it seems particularly unlikely to ever do any considerable aging in any sort of detrimental way.

7 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Say what you want about some of Francis Ford Coppola’s later movies (many already have), but his run throughout the 1970s was undoubtedly strong; arguably even unmatched. He made four indisputable classics between the years 1972 and 1979, with only one not being mentioned here: The Conversation. Released in 1974, it’s a great film, but his others from that decade – including Apocalypse Now – were even better.

It's one of the most impactful and haunting war movies of all time, even though the conflict of the Vietnam War takes a backseat at a point, with Apocalypse Now instead exploring the fragility of the human psyche and humanity’s capability for cruelness more broadly. It’s not the easiest or most enjoyable of films, but it’s done on a scale that’s genuinely and continually awe-inspiring. How it got made and came together as well as it did is rather shocking, in all honesty.

6 'Alien' (1979)

Director: Ridley Scott

1979 was a particularly good year for movies that had titles beginning with the letter “A,” it seems, with aforementioned films like All That Jazz and Apocalypse Now, as well as the likes of Alien also seeing release that year. Picking a favorite film in the Alien series usually comes down to the original or maybe James Cameron’s Aliens, but both are perfect within different genres, the first as a sci-fi/horror movie, and the sequel as a sci-fi/action/thriller film.

Alien came early in Ridley Scott’s directorial career and continues to hold up immensely well as perhaps the definitive sci-fi/horror movie of all time. Its simplicity is one of its greatest strengths, committing to a simple premise surrounding a terrifying alien life form hunting down a group of unequipped people in space, all the while having numerous iconic scenes, believable special effects, a slow-burn story, and undeniably strong atmosphere.

5 'Chinatown' (1974)

Director: Roman Polanski