For a movie that's all about maximizing speed, the 1971 road movie Two-Lane Blacktop is incredibly slow and meditative. Instead of embracing the spectacle of many car films, Two-Lane Blacktop opts to focus on the mundane and the monotony between races. Having come out at the height of both the road movie and counterculture that was the late '60s and early '70s, Two-Lane Blacktop is undeniably a product of hippie movie time, and as such is even more interesting now than it was in 1971.

While it may have been lost among the glut of similar films at the time despite its quiet, ponderous nature, it is the very definition of a hidden gem. While Criterion put out a souped-up edition of the film on Blu-ray, it still doesn't receive much recognition for being so radically unconventional and experimental when its more mainstream counterparts were primarily pure spectacle. With Two-Lane Blacktop, however, the subtext is what makes the film interesting, as on the surface nothing of note really happens during its runtime. It's a sleepy film perfect to vibe out to on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Its vast, expansive locations draw you in with all their dirt and grime just waiting to get trapped under your fingernails. Two-Lane Blacktop is a movie that feels unequivocally modern in its ability to let the audience glean meaning from it without over-explaining things. The film defies all notions of necessary action and instead chooses to tell the story in a superbly candid and stripped-back way that feels as naturalistic as a documentary.

What Is 'Two-Lane Blacktop' About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Two-Lane Blacktop follows two drag racers (James Taylor and Dennis Wilson of The Beach Boys) across the country as they seek to make ends meet by challenging random drivers to races for money. The film begins abruptly and unceremoniously without a proper introduction to the characters or the world in which they reside. Two-Lane Blacktop is perhaps one of the best cases of cinematic minimalism being brought into both mainstream and independent films. The plot and the characters are unimportant if you view the narrative traditionally, but Two-Lane Blacktop asks the audience to peer between the lines instead of simply looking for basic motivations and character development.

Most of Two-Line Blacktop's scenes don't move the plot along but instead exist for their own sake. While this approach to storytelling can often come off as pompous and self-important, the sheer stillness and starkness of each frame draws the viewer in well enough to justify their existence. The film is as much about the road and the cars as it is about the fragile masculine ego. It attempts to recreate the feeling of a long monotonous car ride that lulls you into a kind of trance accompanied by the rolling of rubber against the asphalt. The fact that neither main character has a proper name in the film, but are instead referred to as "The Driver" and "The Mechanic" in the credits speaks to the priorities of the movie. The title itself calls attention to the road, the main subject of the film.

However, while Two-Line Blacktop is clearly trying to capture the feeling of a long and disquieting road trip, the movie allows great insights about young men at the time to seep through the cracks. A great deal has been made of the protagonists of the film, as they rarely talk to each other or to their myriad of hitchhikers. They almost exclusively talk about cars, races, and where and when they will go from one place to another. They are perpetually in transit, yet they are so obviously hyper-focused on whatever is going on internally that they rarely seem to be present. This is the cruel irony and arguably the main conflict of the film; the Driver and the Mechanic are constantly on the run, but what they are truly on the run from are themselves, something they are forced to always carry with them. Whatever internal turmoil is happening between the Driver and the Mechanic remains a mystery, but their obsessions with cars, racing, and sex are never satiated. The film more or less ends as it begins, with our characters on the same existential journey with no new answers, only a few extra bucks in their pockets.

Why Don't People Talk About 'Two-Lane Blacktop' More?

Image via Universal Pictures

As previously mentioned, despite being a part of the Criterion Collection and containing memorable albeit novelty performances by James Taylor and Dennis Wilson, two iconic musicians in their only film roles, Two-Lane Blacktop nevertheless remains a sleeper, even among fans of classic and off-beat movies. The movie came out during such a strange and interesting time in movie history, where studios weren't really sure what to do since their classic approach to filmmaking was no longer viable, subsequently giving rise to American auteurs and weird counter-cultural statements that defied the usual conventions of storytelling.

Gone were the days when the conflict was primarily external, exhibited by two warring sides in historical epics. Morally simplistic stories were becoming passé, and younger audiences didn't want simple good vs. evil stories. They wanted films that explored, or at least acknowledged, the psychological and moral upheaval that was happening in contemporary culture. Films like Two-Lane Blacktop or Easy Rider addressed this counterculture audience with fervor. It wasn't just about drugs and wild sex, turning on, tuning in, and dropping out, it was about taking a hard second look at social conventions. Is life with a stable job really preferred to living on the road, or that is just the accepted narrative?

What films like Two-Lane Blacktop helped to do is ask those questions, even if the answers weren't necessarily clear. The Driver and the Mechanic don't seem particularly happy, but would they be happier if they weren't on an aimless road to nowhere? Who knows? The movie sure doesn't pretend to, all it attempts to do is portray the realities of road life, be they good, harmful, fun, boring, exhausting, invigorating, or all of the above. Depending on you who you are, you'll likely feel completely different from the next person that watches it. Two-Lane Blacktop continues to be a radical exploration of a particular kind of counter-cultural lifestyle; it certainly hasn't lost any steam, it just keeps gaining momentum.