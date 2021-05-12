Apple’s trailer for the new docuseries 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything takes us on a historical trip to a time where social revolution and cultural expression converged. By exploring the musical novelty of artists such as The Rolling Stones and Aretha Franklin, the eight-part docuseries explores the rise of new stars amidst a turbulent period in History.

The trailer presents the political turmoil that swiped the United States in the early ‘70s, when protests emerged both against the US involvement in the Vietnam War and the structural racism perpetrated by the state. This new context puts in question the cries for peace and love of the time, allowing new stars to rise and use their music as a tool for political change.

With both interviews and never-before-seen footage of some of the greatest musical talents from the ‘70s, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything intends to explore how the music we still listen to 50 years later was molded by the social pressures of the ‘70s. And, in return, how the music scene of the ‘70s also helped to shape the social changes that took place in the United States. Amongst the artist featured in the docuseries are The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell and Lou Reed.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is executive produced by Academy, BAFTA and Grammy Award winners Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees, the duo responsible for Amy and Senna. Kapadia also serves as series director. The docuseries was inspired by the book Never a Dull Moment: 1971 TheYear That Rock Exploded, by David Hepworth.

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on May 21. Take a trip to the past with the trailer below:

The official synopsis for 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything reads:

“In a tumultuous era, 1971 would be a year of musical innovation and rebirth. Fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time, fresh talent exploded onto the scene, stars reached new heights, and boundaries expanded like never before.”

