The 1970s are often described as the best decade for the movies, and for good reason. This era saw filmmakers pushing boundaries, both thematically and stylistically, telling mature and fascinating stories without being shackled by formulaic storytelling or too much studio meddling. 1973 was no exception, serving up more than a few gems and bona fide classics.

With this in mind, this list looks at some must-see movies from that year. They cover a range of genres, from the grit and realism of Mean Streets to the candy-coated vibrancy of American Graffiti and the psychological terror of The Exorcist. All film fans will find something to their taste in this collection.

10 'American Graffiti' (1973)

Directed by George Lucas

"You're the most beautiful, exciting thing I've ever seen in my life, and I don't know anything about you." Before conquering the galaxy with Star Wars, George Lucas directed this nostalgic journey back to the early 1960s, capturing the essence of teenage life on the cusp of adulthood. Set over the course of a single night, American Graffiti follows a group of recent high school graduates as they cruise the streets of Modesto, California, grappling with decisions about their futures.

Lucas recreates the time period in vibrant detail, conjuring the sound and visuals of late-’50s and early-’60s Americana. This includes an infectious soundtrack of rock 'n roll hits from the time. There’s a lived-in energy to every frame and an ache that comes from knowing this world is on the cusp of vanishing. What Lucas captures isn't just a specific time, but a mood—the moment right before everything changes, and adolescence gives way to adulthood.