The 1970s are often cited as the best decade for cinema. This era was a sweet spot for filmmakers: film technology had progressed considerably and the Hayes Code had melted away, while the formulaic storytelling and commercialized pressures of the 1980s had not yet taken hold. As a result, the '70s produced more classics than any other time period, across practically every genre.

1974 was no exception. This was the year of Blazing Saddles and The Godfather Part II, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Woman Under the Influence. These movies have aged well; a few of them have become cultural touchstones. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-see movies from that annus mirabilis.

10 'Lenny' (1974)

Directed by Bob Fosse

Image via United Artists

"In here, life is beautiful." This biopic looks at the life of controversial, influential comedian Lenny Bruce (Dustin Hoffman), who was arrested multiple times on charges of "obscenity". (A fictionalized version of the character also appeared in the show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.) Bruce was a talented figure but a damaged one, both comedically creative and personally self-destructive, charismatic and volatile.

There's something deeply tragic about Bruce. He was ahead of his time, performing years before the likes of George Carlin and Richard Pryor, but this meant that he was also widely reviled and mistreated by the authorities. Many comedians today complain about being bullied or rejected for their jokes; Bruce's landed him in jail. Hoffman rises to the occasion with a predictably layered, transformative performance, earning him an Oscar nomination. On the directing side, Bob Fosse (Cabaret, All That Jazz) tells Bruce's story through a pseudo-documentary style and striking black-and-white cinematography.