The 1970s were an incredibly creative and important decade for filmmaking, producing an outsized number of classics. One of its most impactful years was 1977, which offered up blockbusters like Saturday Night Fever, Smokey and the Bandit, and Star Wars alongside critical darlings like Equus, Julia, and That Obscure Object of Desire.

This was a year of sci-fi epics and intimate character studies, simply, dialogue-driven rom-coms and effects-heavy spectacles. It saw certain filmmakers delivering on all their potential, while others laid the foundations for world-conquering franchises. Directors experimented with narrative structures, visual styles, and themes, resulting in a few films that still feel edgy today. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-see movies from that year.

10 'Suspiria' (1977)

Directed by Dario Argento

"Bad luck isn't brought by broken mirrors, but by broken minds." One of the most accessible movies from giallo master Dario Argento, Suspiria centers on Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper), an American ballet student who enrolls in a prestigious dance academy in Germany. There, she witnesses a series of bizarre and terrifying events, leading her to uncover the academy's dark and supernatural secrets.

Though Suspiria is a horror, its aesthetic is unlike the bleak, muted darkness usually found in the genre. Instead, the director serves up vibrant colors ("We were trying to reproduce the color of Walt Disney's Snow White," Argento has said), surreal imagery, and tense music by the prog rock band Goblin. The color palette is rich with lurid reds, greens, and blues, making for a sensory assault. In this regard, Suspiria exemplifies the kind of cinema where aesthetics are the substance. It's stylish, unique, and dreamlike, understandably becoming a cult classic.