The 1970s was a pivotal decade for film, defined by its innovative dare, plunge into grittier, more violent narratives, and eagerness to push the envelope in terms of what was socially acceptable to depict on screen. As such, it proved to be an incredible decade for horror, with defining classics like The Exorcist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Halloween all re-inventing the esteemed genre.

Off the back of a decade of cutting-edge experimentation and astute horror mastery, it should come as no surprise that 1979 stands as perhaps the best year of all time for the horror genre. From gripping psychological thrillers to sci-fi slashers and from major box office draw cards to enduring cult classics, these 10 films shaped 1979 as a landmark year for horror movies.

10 'Tourist Trap'

An eerie and underrated schlocky slasher flick so 70s that it’s almost endearing, Tourist Trap received only mixed reviews upon release and, sadly, hasn’t really found a resurgence in the ensuing years. A road trip, supernatural horror, Tourist Trap follows a group of teenagers driving through the California desert when they break down. Stranded near a derelict roadside museum, they fall victim to a masked killer with telekinetic powers and his army of evil mannequins.

While it was actively leaning into the more brutal tone of 1970s horror, Tourist Trap was probably more impactful as a depiction of American gothic horror from the 50s and 60s, one which was engaged with the baron heat of the Californian summer. As such, the film has a sweaty and uneasy atmosphere, which leads to some great scares across its 90-minute runtime.

9 'The Amityville Horror'

Quite interestingly, The Amityville Horror wasn’t heralded as a critical success and has found no favor with critics or even audiences in the decades since its release. Still, none of that prevented it from being the summer's biggest film and the second-biggest film worldwide of 1979. Set one year after a man kills his family in the house, it follows a newlywed couple and the mother’s three children as they move into the Long Island residence only to discover that it may be haunted.

A morbid detail of the film was that it was inherently based on true events, with the initial murders depicted in the movie’s opening being the real-life case of Ronald DeFeo Jr.’s mass murder of his family in 1974. From that unpleasant launching pad, the film managed to capture audiences' interest, who, by the late ‘70s, had started to grow desensitized to such graphic on-screen violence and horrific ideas.

8 'Thirst'

From effective ‘70s thrillers like Wake in Fright and Picnic at Hanging Rock to more recent horror hits like The Babadook and Talk to Me, Australian cinema has produced some genuinely unnerving horror movies. One of the nation’s most underrated horror films came in the form of Thirst, a 1979 effort from director Rod Hardy, which merged the supernatural allure of vampire horror with the creeping unknown of cult conspiracy.

It follows Kate (Chantal Contouri),a young woman who is abducted by members of ‘The Brotherhood’, a cult that consumes human blood to stay young forever. Believing that Kate is a direct descendent of Hungarian noblewoman and alleged serial killer Elizabeth Báthory, the cult takes her in, but she fights them, finding an unlikely ally in the process. Its interesting mix of ideas made it an engrossing watch, even if it now seems slightly dated.

7 'When a Stranger Calls'

While not one of the most instantly recognized titles in horror history, When a Stranger Calls is famous for featuring one of horror's scariest moments. The psychological thriller’s opening sequence is horror perfection, following a babysitter tormented by a stranger on the phone, prompting her to call the police, who soon alert her that the aggressor’s calls are coming from inside the house.

Granted, the rest of the film doesn’t rise to such heights as its famous opening sequence. The story leaps forward seven years as the murderer escapes incarceration and tries to replicate his attack while one of the officers who initially arrested him - now working as a P.I. - pursues him again. Given the standard of the film's opening, critics were overly harsh on what followed, but it didn't prevent When a Stranger Calls from becoming an unforgettable gem of horror brilliance.

6 'The Brood'

Body horror master David Cronenberg was a rising talent through the 1970s. His true breakout occurred in the early 80s, but his 1979 film The Brood is still pivotal for his career and a nightmare well worth revisiting all these years later. It stars legendary English actor Oliver Reed as Dr. Hal Raglan, a dangerous psychotherapist who proposes to treat a severely ill woman with experimental techniques in the midst of her legal battle for custody of her five-year-old daughter.

In true Cronenberg fashion, The Brood is jam-packed with confronting sequences depicting visually shocking imagery to fully enforce the heft of its thematic ideals. Running at a brisk 92 minutes, the horror comes thick and fast, and the revolting impact of Cronenberg at his best makes for a truly haunting experience capable of festering in viewers’ nightmares. Additionally, it was also a pioneering film in the body horror subgenre.

5 'Salem’s Lot'

As is the case with a great many iconic horror films, Salem’s Lot was derived from a harrowing Stephen King novel. Initially released as a two-part miniseries on CBS, it follows a writer who returns to his hometown to write about the supposedly haunted Marsten House. Upon arrival, he discovers that the serene and inviting community he once knew has turned sinister and hostile, and the new owner of the long-empty house is a blood-sucking vampire trying to amass a following of undead slaves.

Merging classic genre ideas of haunted house horror and vampire lore, King’s original novel was a truly unnerving horror story. Salem's Lot did justice to its source material, becoming the best TV adaptation of King's work thanks to director Tobe Hooper,who flawlessly built up an eerie atmosphere of supernatural horror. James Mason’s charismatic, stand-out performance as the antagonist, Richard K. Striker, also served the film well.

4 'Arrebato' (Rapture)

An art-house horror actively engaged with ideas of addiction and the filmmaking process, Arrebato (Rapture) was a hallucinatory horror and Spanish artist Iván Zulueta's only feature film. It follows a frustrated director with a heroin addiction who is intrigued by an eccentric friend’s bizarre yet enthralling experiment of filming himself while he sleeps. The film footage is interspersed with bizarre, red frames.

Arrebato interestingly cast cinema itself as the life-sucking villain in a way, highlighting the rapturous highs it can offer but also the all-consuming costs it demands on those who practice it. Its thematic sharpness meshes with its scathing horror overtones to make for a striking film that cements itself in viewers’ minds to linger for a long time.

3 'Phantasm'

Made on a measly budget, Phantasm proved a decent box office performer upon release and even earned a cult following immediately. However, it was far longer until critics were won over by it, initially receiving mixed reviews. The now-revered horror movie follows a teenage orphan and his friends as they attempt to combat a supernatural entity known as the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm) while avoiding his deadly arsenal of weapons.

As its narrative expands, Phantasm veers into some bizarre areas, with the villainous, otherworldly undertaker reanimating the town’s dead into dwarf zombies used as attackers and slaves in his home world. Although peculiar, the film remains an inspired feat in visual horror and engulfing style. While several sequels were launched off the back of Phantasm, none matched the striking imagery or atmospheric horror of the 1979 original.

2 'Nosferatu the Vampyre'

The original Nosferatu, released in 1922, is one of the most influential films in horror history, effectively pioneering what the genre could achieve as cinema, then in its infancy, was just starting to evolve. Given remakes are so often unwarranted, Werner Herzog’s 1979 film Nosferatu the Vampyre was a stunning surprise and a breathtaking success that expanded on the original without tarnishing it.

Starring Klaus Kinski as the dreaded Count Dracula, the film focuses on the vampire as he moves to Virna. Bringing the Black Plague with him, the Count grows obsessed with his real estate agent’s wife, whose purity of heart might be the only thing that can stop the monster’s reign of terror. In addition to the film’s stunning visual display, Herzog was also praised for bringing an aura of tragedy to the character, meditating on what it means to be immortal with intriguing conclusions.

1 'Alien'

Arguably the defining horror film of its decade, many would call Alien the single greatest horror movie of all time. The sci-fi nightmare follows the crew of the Nostromo as they respond to an unrecognized distress signal in outer space. Terror strikes when a strange alien life form attacks them, getting on board the vehicle and picking off the crew one by one.

An early masterpiece from Ridley Scott, the film boasts a cold and desolate atmosphere that never lacks in intensity, enabling the horrifying image of H. R. Giger’s xenomorph to truly haunt viewers. Powered by a stunning performance from Sigourney Weaver, the film remains a crowning achievement of 1970s cinema and a timeless, highly influential sci-fi spectacle.

