In recent years, Hollywood has relied heavily upon nostalgia for 1980s classics to generate anticipation for upcoming projects. While this lack of originality may be disappointing for some moviegoers who want to see original stories, there’s little reason why ‘80s nostalgia is so ever present. Some 1980s classics only get better with age, and the decade represented a unique era in the history of Hollywood where critical and financial success weren’t mutually exclusive. Although the decade saw the inception of iconic heroes like John McClane (Bruce Willis) and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), the 1980s produced a plethora of now iconic action movie villains.

Action cinema evolved in the 1980s thanks to the influence of filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, James Cameron, and John McTiernan, who understood that no great action film was complete without a menacing antagonist. While some villains see themselves as heroes, others simply enjoy being evil for the sake of it. The intensity that these great villains brought to their respective films is a significant reason why so many 1980s action films still hold up today. Here are the best 1980s action movie villains, ranked.

11 Emperor Palpatine

'Return of the Jedi' (1983)

Image via Lucasfilm

Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) became the overarching villain of the entire Star Wars franchise; Palpatine’s backstory was fleshed out in the prequel trilogy, and he made a surprising return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, Palptaine’s first appearance in 1983’s Return of the Jedi is by far the best use of the character. After luring the Rebel Alliance into a trap on the forest moon of Endor, Palpatine attempts to convert Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to the dark side by goading him into a fight with his father, Darth Vader (David Prowse).

Although Palptaine would engage in lightsaber duels in the later films, his lack of physicality in Return of the Jedi makes him more intimidating. Palpatine’s greatest power is his ability to unlock the evil within others, and he even manages to briefly convince Luke to use the dark side of the force.

Watch On Disney+

10 Carter Burke

'Aliens' (1986)

Although the Xenomoprph in the original Alien is easily one of the most terrifying creatures in science fiction movie history, the 1986 sequel Aliens explored a more complex version of evil. Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) is an executive for Weyland-Yutani that convinces Ellenn Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) to act against her own interests and join the Colonial Marines on their mission to the moon LV-426. Despite initially presenting himself as sympathetic to Ripley’s trauma, Burke is only loyal to his own self-interests and joid own greed put the rest of the Colonial Marines in danger.

Aliens is more than just a survival story, as Burke shows the consequences that greed has. Burke refuses to take the necessary precautions needed to defeat the Xenomorphs, as his loyalty to his corporate superiors supersedes any reasonable recognition of danger. Reiser does a great job at playing a corporate slimeball, which elevated Aliens to the classic that it is today.

Watch On Max

9 Walter Donovan

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Credit: Paramount Pictures

While the Indiana Jones franchise has many great villains, Walter Donovan (Julian Glover) is one of the most powerful. Donovan is a wealthy man who leverages his relationship with the Nazis to search for the Holy Grail in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Although both Indy and his father (Sean Connery) respect the history of the Holy Grail, Donovan pursues the mythic artifact for his own selfish purposes.

Donovan is an engaging villain because he has the complete opposite motivation of Indy. While Indy wants to restore historical artifacts in museums, Donovan only sees the Holy Grail as a means to gain more power. Glover does a great job at showing how Donovan’s unflinching ego ultimately dooms him when he “chooses poorly” at the end of the film. Interestingly enough, it was actually Glover’s second performance in a Lucasfilm production after he portrayed General Veers in The Empire Strikes Back.

Watch On Disney+

Related The 25 Best Movie Villains of All Time, Ranked From the Wicked Witch of the West to Darth Vader to the Joker, this is Collider's ranking of the greatest villains in movie history.

8 Sheriff William Teasle

'First Blood' (1982)

Orion Pictures

Although Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise ultimately went in a sillier direction, the original 1982 film First Blood was notable because of its gravity. Rather than telling an international adventure story, the film focused on how Rambo (Stallone) deals with his post-traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of his service in the Vietnam War. Although he clearly needs help, the ruthless Sheriff William Teasle (Brian Dennehy) would rather put Rambo behind bars than help him cope with his trauma.

Teasle is an effective villain because he is able to use his resources against Rambo. As Teasle sends his troops to hunt down Rambo, the nearly wordless veteran is forced to relive his horrific experiences overseas. However, First Blood is not defined by its action scenes alone; Dennehy shows Teasle’s manipulative abilities as he uses his influence to pin Rambo as a villain.

Watch On Pluto TV

7 Khan Noonien Singh

'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although the Star Trek franchise has more than a few memorable villains, none are quite as powerful as Khan Nonnien Singh (Ricardo Maltabán). After briefly appearing in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Space Seed,” Khan returned to seek vengeance on Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the crew of the Enterprise in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

While the first film in the series, 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, was criticized for its lack of action, Khan added an intensity to the sequel that turned it into the best film in the franchise. Khan’s brilliant strategic skills make him a true rival to Kirk, and the danger he presents forces the Enterprise crew to make its first major sacrifice. Maltabán’s scenery chewing performance created a standard that all other Star Trek villains would be compared to.

Watch On Paramount+

6 Clarence Boddicker

'Robocop' (1987)

MGM

Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic Robocop is a much more satirical take on the action genre than it is often given credit for. Verhoeven examined the cruelty of capitalism through the story of the police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller). Alex is transformed into a cybernetic law enforcement officer after he is brutally attacked and left for dead by the crime lord Clarence Boddicker (Kurtwood Smith) in one of the film’s most violent sequences.

Robocop examines how evil can exist within all assets of society; Boddicker is ultimately a pawn in a corporate conspiracy led by the mega-corporation Omni Consumer Products President Dick Jones (Ronny Cox). While Jones’ goals include spreading his corporate influence, Boddicker simply enjoys being evil for the sake of it. Smith was able to capture the violent fanaticism that defines Boddicker’s personality. Although a Robocop reboot is in the works, it would be hard to create another villain as ruthless as Boddicker.

RoboCop Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Peter Weller , Nancy Allen , Ronny Cox , Kurtwood Smith , Miguel Ferrer Rating R Runtime 102 Main Genre Action Genres Action , Sci-Fi

Watch On Tubi

5 The Joker

'Batman' (1989)

Image via Warner Bros.

Tim Burton’s 1989 classic Batman changed the course of comic book movie history forever. With its mix of gothic noir elements, gritty storytelling, and absurdist dark humor, Burton proved that the genre had evolved since the days of the Adam West Batman television series. Although Michael Keaton’s performance as the titular Dark Knight remains a fan-favorite, it's Jack Nicholson’s turn as The Joker that steals the film.

While there have now been many cinematic versions of the character, Nicholson remains one of the best Jokers because he is both hilarious and terrifying. Nicholson’s Joker enjoys being the center of attention, which puts him in contrast to Keaton’s brooding take on Bruce Wayne. However, he also concocts an evil plan to attack Gotham City that nearly brings Batman to his knees. Although Nicholson struggled with the film’s complex makeup effects, his performance redefined what comic book movie villains were capable of.

Watch On Tubi

4 The T-800

'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

James Cameron’s The Terminator remains one of the scariest science fiction films in history because of its stripped down, gritty feel. While later films in The Terminator franchise would put a greater emphasis on the action sequences, The Terminator tells a straightforward story about the ruthless T-800 machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger) tracking down the helpless waitress Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). Despite resembling a human, the T-800 has no capacity for emotion and will stop at nothing to complete his mission.

Schwarzenegger’s immense physicality makes the T-800 a menacing antagonist, as he literally towers over Sarah and Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) as he hunts them down. The lack of emotion that Schwarzenegger shows makes the T-800 even more terrifying. While it was the breakout role that turned Schwarzeneggar into an iconic action star, he would never get the chance to play such an intimidating villain again.

Watch On Max

3 Rene Belloq

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones is one of the greatest movie heroes of all-time because of his fierce intelligence. Although the series features many great antagonists, Rene Belloq (Paul Freeman) in Raiders of the Lost Ark is the only villain whose wits match Indy’s. Belloq is a French archeologist hired by the Nazis to find the Ark of the Covenant. Indy faces some villains who present him with physical challenges, but Belloq uses his power and influence to steal treasure for personal gain.

Belloq is a great villain because of his compromised morality. Although he clearly has a deep knowledge of archaeological history, Belloq is willing to sacrifice his values in order to support the Nazis. Although Belloq’s unquenchable desire for power ultimately dooms him, he proves to be a constant thorn in Indy’s side. The intensity that Belloq adds to the film makes Raiders of the Lost Ark stand out as the best Indiana Jones movie.

Watch On Pluto TV

2 Darth Vader

‘The Empire Strikes Back’ (1980)

Image via Lucasfilm

Although Darth Vader made his debut in A New Hope, Star Wars fans saw what the Sith Lord was truly capable of in The Empire Strikes Back. While A New Hope’s Vader was simply drawn into a conflict with his old master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), The Empire Strike Back’s Vader was on a serious mission to capture Luke Skywalker and turn him to the dark side. Vader is a more focused and intimidating villain in The Empire Strikes Back, turning the franchise’s second film into its darkest entry.

Between invading the rebel base on Hoth, torturing Han Solo, deceiving Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), and cutting off Luke’s hand, Vader commits many evil deeds in The Empire Strikes Back. The now iconic “I am your father” plot twist remains one of the most shocking reveals in the Star Wars franchise.

Watch On Disney+

1 Hans Gruber

'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Die Hard set the standard for the future of action cinema, as there are many films that utilized a similar premise made in the immediate aftermath. Bruce Willis’ John McClane would not be nearly as empowering of a hero if he didn’t have to face a villain as wicked as Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), a criminal mastermind that takes Nakatomi Plaza hostage during a violent heist. Rickman showed that Gruber is both fiercely intelligent and ruthless in his command, explaining why he is the leader of the East German criminal group.

The making of the original Die Hard was not easy, and Rickman almost turned down the opportunity to play Gruber. Gruber’s dark sense of humor and complete lack of empathy make him a villain who is fun to hate; Die Hard would certainly not be a Christmas classic without him.

Die Hard New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. Release Date July 20, 1988 Director John McTiernan Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Rating R Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Action , Thriller Writers Roderick Thorp , Jeb Stuart , Steven E. de Souza Tagline 40 stories of sheer adventure. Website http://www.foxhome.com/diehardcollection/index_frames.html

Watch on Apple TV

NEXT: The 25 Best Movie Villains of All Time, Ranked