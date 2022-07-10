Stranger Things, which debuted on Netflix in the summer of 2016, quickly became a pop-culture hit for the streaming network. Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the show’s 1980s setting in small-town Indiana drew in audiences, along with its charming cast of characters.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' VHS: The Duffer Brothers Want to Release a Pan & Scan Version on Netflix

The show is also well known for its ability to consistently reference various popular ‘80s movies, such as The Thing, Poltergeist, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and even Halloween and other horror series’. Along with these references, the show’s ‘80s setting results in plot points dealing with government conspiracies, supernatural occurrences, and evil scientists. Additionally, the casting of various beloved ‘80s stars throughout the show’s four seasons lends to the show’s credibility and ongoing popularity.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder starred in the 1986 film Lucas, her silver-screen debut, alongside Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim. Since then, Ryder starred in films such as Beetlejuice (with Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin), as well as Heathers. In the ‘90s, Ryder also famously starred with Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands, and in Bram Stoker’s Dracula alongside Keanu Reeves; who both realized years later, that the wedding they shot was a real ceremony.

RELATED: The '80s Mom: How Dee Wallace’s Role in ‘E.T.’ Influenced ‘Stranger Things’ Mothers

On Stranger Things, Ryder plays Joyce Byers, the mother of Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp) Byers. Joyce is a single mom who works a dead-end job in order to support her boys. When Will goes missing in the first season, Ryder’s performance as Joyce is impeccable, with her emotions going from frantic and frenzied, to her tenacity in order to bring her son home.

Matthew Modine

In season 3 of the series, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) compares his girlfriend to Phoebe Cates, who starred with Matthew Modine in Private School, a 1983 teen comedy. Modine also went on to star in Married to the Mob (1988) as well as Vision Quest (1985), among others. In 1987, Modine appeared in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, which is considered his most famous role.

Modine first appears in Stranger Things in season one as Dr. Martin Brenner, who works at Hawkins Lab. When Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escapes the lab, there is a manhunt to recapture her. Modine, as Dr. Brenner, behaves sympathetically towards Eleven, but the show makes it clear that Eleven was being used for experiments at the lab against her will. In season four (Volumes 1 and 2, which were released on May 27, 2022, and on July 1, 2022, respectively) Modine is reintroduced and attempts to convince Eleven to trust him to help her get her powers back.

Robert Englund

Robert Englund needs no introduction to ‘80s or Stranger Things fans. Englund’s very first film role was in the 1974 film Buster and Billie. However, Englund shot to international fame in the 1984 horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, where he portrayed horror villain Freddy Krueger alongside Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Depp. As Freddy Krueger, Englund appeared in all of the 'Elm Street' films, aside from the 2010 remake, which starred Jackie Earle Haley as the titular villain.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things': Robert Englund on Misfiring His Season 3 Audition But Scoring the Perfect Role in Season 4

Englund appears on Stranger Things fourth season as Victor Creel, a mental patient who was accused of murdering his family in the 1950s. While talking to Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) at the mental hospital, Victor tells them what really happened the night his family was killed. Although Englund appears in only one episode, the character makes an impactful mark on the season and rightfully pays homage to his ‘Elm Street’ roots.

Sean Astin

Sean Astin is known to ‘80s film fans for his performance in the 1985 film The Goonies. Astin starred in the film alongside the other “Goonies” which include Josh Brolin, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Corey Feldman, and Jeff Cohen. In the early 2000s, Astin portrayed Samwise Gamgee in the ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, which consisted of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of The King (2003).

RELATED: All Major ‘Stranger Things’ Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least to Most Heartbreaking

Astin appeared in season two of Stranger Things as Bob Newby, a cheerful and upbeat guy who also works at Radio Shack. Bob is also dating Joyce, and helps to bring stability to her home life. Bob is also able to bond with Will when he tells him to be brave in the face of whatever is scaring him. Bob’s infectious, upbeat personality and earnestness make his death incredibly tragic as Joyce stands nearby, powerless to help him.

Cary Elwes

Although Cary Elwes made his film debut in 1979, The Princess Bride (1987) catapulted Elwes and the rest of the cast into fame. Elwes starred in the film as Westley, a stable boy in love with Buttercup (Robin Wright). The film also featured Fred Savage, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, and Billy Crystal. The Princess Bride remains a beloved classic to this day. More recently, Elwes appeared in the 2019 remake of Black Christmas, a second remake of the 1974 original.

Elwes joined Stranger Things in its third season as the mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. Elwes portrays the mayor as a corrupt villain, and oblivious to the impending danger to the town making him all but incompetent.

Paul Reiser

Paul Reiser is most known for his role on Mad About You, which ran for seven seasons in the ‘90s, and which also starred Helen Hunt. Reiser also appeared in several ‘80s movies, including Diner (1982), Beverly Hills Cop (1984), and Aliens (1986).

Reiser first appears on Stranger Things in its second season as Dr. Sam Owens, who attempted to contain the events that took place in the town in the show’s first season. At the end of the second season, Dr. Owens assisted Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in arranging the adoption of Eleven as his daughter. Dr. Owens appears in the fourth season and assists in the experimental procedure to help Eleven get her powers back.

NEXT: The Best '80s Song From Each 'Stranger Things 4' Episode