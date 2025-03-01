There's a reason that modern cinema has such an infatuation with 1980s nostalgia; it was an especially fantastic decade for movies. In terms of film, the '80s was a time of diversity and amusement—that 10-year stretch from 1980 to 1989 produced a higher volume of unabashedly fun entertainment than any other period in movie history. Whether it was the spirited whimsy of an adventure movie such as The Goonies or the adrenaline-pumping, high-octane thrills of Top Gun, going to the movies in the 1980s was a truly special experience every time.

Movies aren't the only form of medium that prospered in the '80s, however: it was an especially strong decade for music. Some of the most successful and acclaimed musical acts of all time produced their greatest works in this period. For all the great movies and music that the decade put out, it's fun to look back and pay praise to the movies that spawned earworms into their viewers, even today. This is a selection of 10 '80s movies that have since become synonymous with a great song.

10 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Huey Lewis & The News - "The Power of Love"

Image via Universal Pictures

High school student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) lives his life as any typical teenager in the '80s would: writing papers, chasing girls, and avoiding run-ins with bullies. What isn't so typical about Marty's existence, however, is his friendship with the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). When Doc Brown fashions a time machine from 1982 DeLorean, Marty is unwillingly thrust 30 years into the past, threatening his future self's very existence.

Back to the Future is not only one of the greatest films of the 1980s; it's simply one of the best movies ever made. Virtually flawless and ridiculously entertaining, there's a multitude of reasons why Back to the Future has stood the test of time and remains a pop-culture landmark in cinema. Marty's early morning commute to school, in which he tailgates a pickup truck on his skateboard to the tune of the fantastic Huey Lewis track, is a scene that's difficult not to be charmed by and even more difficult to stop humming to yourself after the credits roll.