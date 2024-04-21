For a long time, the age ratings of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) jumped all the way from PG to R. Then, in 1984, due to movies like Gremlins and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom that were deemed to be too scary for children, the movie industry would be changed forever. This was the year that the PG-13 rating was introduced, indicating a movie that was too graphic or scary for a PG rating, but not enough to warrant an R rating.

During its decade of introduction, the PG-13 label was plastered on numerous outstanding films that were experimenting with what the rating could get away with. From Best Picture Oscar winners like The Last Emperor to charming cult classics like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, plenty of timeless '80s classics prove that filmmakers can do wonders with a teen-friendly tone.

10 'Big Trouble in Little China' (1986)

Directed by John Carpenter

John Carpenter is, of course, best known for his seminal work in horror, but he explored plenty of other genres over the course of his career. In the beloved classic Big Trouble in Little China, for example, he told an action-adventure comedy about a gruff trucker and his sidekick facing off against an ancient sorcerer in a battle beneath Chinatown.

Of Carpenter's nine non-horror films, Big Trouble is probably the best. Kurt Russell is stellar as the cocky yet heroic Jack Burton, the high-energy action is delightfully reminiscent of fun B pictures from Hollywood's Golden Age, and the score composed by Carpenter himself is fresh and exciting. At no point does the PG-13 make this camp-fest any less fun.

9 'The Last Emperor' (1987)

Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci

Winner of a whopping nine Academy Awards (including Best Picture), the nearly 3-hour-long historical epic The Last Emperor is an incredible biopic. It tells the story of China's last emperor, Pu Yi, who was once the object of worship of over half a billion people. It's a lavish and often jaw-dropping work of art by one of Italy's greatest auteurs, Bernardo Bertolucci. It may not be his best work, but it isn't far from it.

Even with as many Oscars under its belt as it has, The Last Emperor doesn't tend to get the praise it deserves. Working around the natural limitations of its genre, it gives a deeply powerful retelling of the life of a fascinating man, touching on themes of loneliness and responsibility in unique ways. Even without an R rating, Bertolucci was able to give the story all the nuance and complexity it deserved.

8 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' (1988)

Directed by David Zucker

One of the funniest satire movies of all time, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! spawned a successful franchise of equally hilarious movies, but it will always reign supreme. The comedic genius Leslie Nielsen stars as incompetent police detective Frank Drebin, who must foil an attempt to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. Absurd and slapstick-filled hijinks ensue.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other iconic comedies like Airplane!, The Naked Gun is impeccably written and vividly directed. It's goofy and proud of it, dripping with B-movie passion and clever one-liners that have gone down in history as some of cinema's most memorable quotes. Though it's definitely crass, it refuses to rely on vulgarity, making it a perfect PG-13 comedy to introduce teens to the spoof genre.

7 'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986)

Directed by Woody Allen

During the '70s, Woody Allen made some of the best comedies of his era. Most of them were rated PG, though they were not exactly movies meant for the whole family to go to the theater. So, when the PG-13 rating finally came around, the MPAA started having a much easier time labeling his films more appropriately. Hannah and Her Sisters, about a woman having her husband fall in love with one of her sisters, and her ex-husband rekindle his bond with her other sister, was the director's first PG-13 film.

The movie has an absolutely stacked cast, from Woody Allen and Michael Caine to Mia Farrow, Carrie Fisher, and Barbara Hershey. Clever, life-affirming, and as exquisitely funny as most of Allen's films, Hannah and Her Sisters tells a tender story about big-city life and the absurdity of human connections. It's one of the director's best works, full of his charming idiosyncrasies and signature sense of humor.

6 'Henry V' (1989)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

There are two undisputed kings in the realm of movie adaptations of William Shakespeare's work. One is the legendary Laurence Olivier, one of the greatest thespians of all time. The other is Kenneth Branagh, who proved with films like Henry V that he had an unparalleled understanding of the Bard's stories — perhaps, some would argue, even more fascinating than Olivier's. Based on one of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies, Henry V is about a young king of England embarking on the conquest of France during the Hundred Years War.

The movie is energetic and full of life, as well as capable of diving surprisingly deep into the nuances and intricacies of the narrative. The performances are amazing (Branagh's in particular as the titular king), and the PG-13 rating never detracts from the believability or exhilaration of the action. On the contrary, Branagh is able to make the battlefield feel gritty and dirty, contrasting that with the elegant magnificence of the elaborate Medieval sets.

5 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Directed by John Hughes

John Hughes made some of the best and funniest teen comedy movies ever, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off is often lauded as one of his most enchanting. It's about a popular high school student who decides to take a day off from school, going to extreme lengths to pull it off. The movie is a lively celebration of youthful rebelliousness, encouraging audiences to have a little fun every once in a while.

As purely fun and energetic as it is, the film also manages to touch on some profound topics like mental health, individuality, and the neverending search for identity. It's a perfect watch for teens who are just starting to find their way and place in the world, but also for adults who have discovered that this quest is one that always continues.

4 'Crimes and Misdemeanors' (1989)

Directed by Woody Allen

Another PG-13 Woody Allen gem, Crimes and Misdemeanors is about an ophthalmologist whose mistress threatens to reveal their affair to his wife, all while a married documentary filmmaker becomes infatuated with another woman. These two different plots blend and intersect in the most fascinating ways, creating a highly existential story about people wondering what exactly guides their fate.

Crimes and Misdemeanors is one of the best comedies of the 1980s, displaying all of Allen's greatest strengths as a writer. Its poignant elements work every bit as well as the jokes do, and despite the PG-13 rating, it's mainly adults who will get the most out of this extremely profound work of art. Comedies can be complex and speak deeply to the human condition, and this proves that.

3 'Love Streams' (1984)

Directed by John Cassavetes

John Cassavetes was a trailblazer, and he will perhaps always be remembered as one of the greatest masters of indie filmmaking in history. Love Streams was his final indie outing and his penultimate film, and what a farewell it is. It stars him and his wife, the exceptional Gena Rowlands, as two closely bound and emotionally wounded souls who reunite after a long time apart.

Love Streams is easily one of Cassavetes's best films, with a pair of tremendously powerful lead performances as the cherry on top of a beautifully written and executed narrative. It's a character study with lots of layers for viewers to sink their teeth into, exploring the complications and nuances of romantic relationships and love in general. For some, Cassavetes's final indie was his very best.

2 'Wings of Desire' (1987)

Directed by Wim Wenders

German filmmaker Wim Wenders has done it all, exploring all kinds of stories across all sorts of genres and subgenres. Throughout his whole storytelling voyage, though, his work has hardly even been better than in Wings of Desire. This German-French co-production is one of the best low fantasy movies ever made, telling the tale of an angel who, tired of overseeing human activities in Berlin, starts longing for tangible existence when he falls in love with a mortal.

Wings of Desire is probably Wenders's most spiritually moving and philosophically profound film. It explores the pain and the beauty of human existence, the senselessness of life's mundanities and the deep significance of everyday activities. Cinephiles shouldn't be fooled by the PG-13 rating: This is one of the most complex arthouse dramas ever made, meditating on some of the most fascinating aspects of human nature.

1 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Since Temple of Doom was such a big driving force in the creation of the PG-13 rating, how appropriate is it that the third Indiana Jones film, The Last Crusade, is one of the best-ever PG-13 movies? Set only two years after the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark, it sends Indy on a quest to find his lost father and stop the Nazis from acquiring the powers of the Holy Grail.

Led by a stellar Harrison Ford and Sean Connery in one of his best roles, Last Crusade is as fun and exciting as action-adventure movies can ever get. The action scenes are thrilling and brilliantly constructed, the characters are surprisingly layered and compelling, and the story inspired by old pulp serials is a blast from start to finish. If a director is to make a PG-13 action movie, they can only hope it turns out as fantastically as this.

