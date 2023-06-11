A lot of movies have siblings as characters and there are a lot of famous families with multiple actors, sometimes you will even find movies that include siblings in the cast. However, in Walter Hill’s 1980 Western The Long Riders we get four sets of brothers playing members of the James-Younger Gang (James and Stacy Keach as the James brothers, David, Keith, and Robert Carradine as the Younger brothers, Dennis and Randy Quaid as the Miller brothers, and Christopher and Nicholas Guest as the Ford brothers). The movie is the brainchild of the Keach brothers, who got the idea when playing the Wright brothers in a TV movie, prompting James to write a play that Stacy financed. This evolved into a movie when David Carradine came on board and snowballed into the brother-heavy cast.

Why Was Getting ‘The Long Riders’ Made So Difficult?

There is an endless list of movies that had a tough time getting made and another one of movies that never ended up being made. A lot of the time the difference comes down to star power, either in the cast or behind the camera. In the case of The Long Riders, it was a pair of younger, less famous actors convincing their more famous brothers to join the project. When James and Stacy Keach was filming a TV movie about aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright in the early 1970s, James got the idea to re-team with Stacy as a different pair of famous brothers: Jesse and Frank James. Speaking to True West, Stacy said, “We said, well, we’ve done the Wright brothers. Now let’s do the wrong brothers: the James brothers.” It didn’t immediately become a movie, initially being put on as an off-Broadway play. The movie started to gain steam until James worked with the youngest Carradine brother, Robert, on another TV movie in 1974, this time about the Hatfields and the McCoys.

According to a 1990 Psychotronic Video interview with David Carradine, James and Robert more or less tricked him into agreeing to the role: “Bobby and Jim came to me and said, ‘Do you want to do this picture? You know, I just thought it was the kids talkin’, but then they said, ‘Well, Stacy said he’ll do it.’ And I said, ‘Well, if Stacy said he’ll do it, I’ll do it.’ Then they went to Stacy and said, ‘Well, David said he’ll do it,’ and Stacy said, "Well, if he’ll do it, I’ll do it.’” The Carradines were no stranger to working with family, with both Keith and Robert brothers, as well as their prolific character actor father John Carradine and half-brother Bruce Carradine, appearing in David’s hit show Kung Fu at various times. In order to convince a skeptical studio that the cast of brothers could work their schedules to film the movie together, Stacy threw a party with his brother, the Carradines, the Quaids, and Jeff and Beau Bridges, who were initially cast as Robert and Charlie Ford before dropping out. Director Walter Hill, who was coming off The Warriors, signed on because he wanted to make a Western.

What Is ‘The Long Riders’ About?

Given the gimmick of the casting, it’s not surprising that the film leans into familial bonds as the central theme. The James-Younger Gang as shown in The Long Riders shows the collection of brothers robbing banks and trains throughout Missouri in the late 19th century, and it sets up the themes early. Dennis Quaid’s Ed Miller botches a bank robbery when he unnecessarily shoots a teller, leading to James Keach’s Jesse James being shot and wounded. Clell Miller (Randy Quaid) sticks with the gang over his brother. Much of the rest of the plot is directly driven by slights against the James and Younger families by the Pinkertons hunting them, be it the shooting of a Younger cousin that is not part of the gang or a firebombing that killed Jesse and Frank’s younger half-brother. While these attacks send the gang into hiding when they resurface it is to take down a bank in Minnesota. When the robbery fails and multiple members of the gang are left full of bullet holes and unable to travel, Clell’s decision is inverted and the James brothers leave him to bleed out and the Youngers to be arrested. As Frank says: “I gotta stick with my brother, Cole.”

‘The Long Riders’ Is More Than a Gimmick

The story of Jesse James has been told on film dozens of times – the aforementioned John Carradine appeared as Robert Ford in the 1939 Jesse James – but The Long Riders was easily the most visually striking version. Andrew Dominik’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford has since wrestled that title away, yet Hill’s film presents the Western in a radical fashion. The image that jumps into the mind of most fans of the genre would be something akin to Monument Valley, influenced heavily by John Ford’s prolific use of the Arizona landscape. You find no such images in The Long Riders, with Hills instead reveling in the lush surrounds of Missouri (though it was actually shot in Georgia). There’s a scene that involves a gunfight as the gang hides in a barn that turns into them escaping out the back down to a riverbank saturated in green. It’s one of many moments that explode with color.

The failed Northfields, Missouri bank robbery is another of the most striking moments in The Long Riders. The robbery itself is standard enough, with the bank manager unable to open the vault thanks to a time lock. It’s when things go wrong that it becomes great. It devolves into a wild shootout on the street, the members of the James-Younger Gang getting brutally shot up as they try to get away. The bullet that passes through each of Jim Younger’s cheeks is the kind of visceral detail that elevates the scene. It’s hard not to see the influence of legendary filmmaker Sam Peckinpah on Walter Hill’s movies (Hill previously wrote the screenplay for Peckinpah’s The Getaway). It then culminates with two truly majestic shots of their horses jumping through large glass windows in slow motion – it’s a stunning sequence that is impossible to forget and will stick with viewers long after the movie ends.