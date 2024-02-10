The Western may be the archetypal American film genre. It's been around practically since the earliest days of cinema and has evolved dramatically over the decades. The more simplistic "Golden Age" Westerns of the '40s and '50s gave way to grittier and more revisionist versions from the '60s onward. The genre may not be as popular now as it once was, but recent gems like The Power of the Dog and Killers of the Flower Moon prove the Western still has some life in it.

It's natural for genres to ebb and flow, and the 1980s were undoubtedly a low point for Westerns. Studios seemed to move away from cowboy stories, resulting in fewer memorable Westerns from this decade than any other. Search hard, though, and a few gems from this era can still be found (even if none come near the heights of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly or Unforgiven). These are the finest of the '80s Westerns, ranked.

10 'Tom Horn' (1980)

Director: William Wiard

"I’m thinking I want a drink.” The legendary Steve McQueen stars here as the real-life figure Tom Horn, a scout, outlaw, and gun-for-hire believed to have killed some 17 people. Horn also famously played a role in tracking down the Apache military leader Geronimo. The movie finds an aging Horn drifting around the frontier. Hard up on cash, he secures work catching and confronting cattle rustlers. However, after he is framed for shooting a young boy, Horn finds himself persecuted by the law.

It makes for a cold, bleak tale of injustice and the dying days of the West, which is certainly not for everyone but should satisfy die-hard Western fans.Tom Horn is also notable for being one of McQueen's very last movies before his death in late 1980, adding a poignant and elegiac quality to the whole affair. It's far from his best work, but nevertheless, his performance does bear flashes of his famous charm.

9 'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

Director: Michael Cimino

This sprawling epic centers on the conflict between Wyoming land barons and European immigrants who have moved into Jackson County. Mercenary Nathan Champion (Christopher Walken) starts working for the barons, while Sheriff James Averill (Kris Kristofferson) tries to maintain order. Things get even more complicated when both men are pursued by the same woman, the gun-toting Ella Watson (Isabelle Huppert). The crowded supporting cast is rounded out by John Hurt, Sam Waterson, Brad Dourif, and Jeff Bridges.

Heaven's Gate was director Michael Cimino's follow-up to the Best Picture-winning The Deer Hunter, so it was highly anticipated. He clearly aimed for this to be an ambitious, gritty, wide-ranging statement on the genre. However, a difficult production process, cost overruns, and creative disagreements between Cimino and the studio marred its release. The theatrical release version cut by the studio was a commercial and critical disaster, but later re-edits more in line with Cimino's vision have been acclaimed.

8 'The Milagro Beanfield War' (1988)

Director: Robert Redford

The Milagro Beanfield War is a neo-Western set in a small New Mexico town that property developers want to turn into a luxury resort. Through a crooked deal, the land development company buys the rights to the local water supply. However, struggling farmer Joe Mondragon (Chick Vennera) defies this and begins irrigating his little bean field anyway. His act of rebellion stirs the residents to make a stand, leading to rising tensions, the appearance of a hired gun, and eventually a fiery showdown.

The film seems to have been something of a passion project for Robert Redford, who was reportedly fascinated by the geography and customs of northern New Mexico. Overall, the film is solid, if not especially memorable. It's a feel-good story that plays it safe, sticking to narrative conventions and unfolding as one would expect. Nevertheless, the cinematography and the score by Dave Grusin are commendable. Plus, there's an entertainingly menacing performance from Christopher Walken as the land company's main henchman.

7 'Young Guns' (1988)

Director: Christopher Cain

"Alex, if you stay they're gonna kill you. And then I'm gonna have to go around and kill all the guys who killed you. That's a lot of killing." This action Western follows iconic gunslinger Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez) and his crew of outlaws known as the Regulators. They join forces with cattle rancher John Tunstall (Terence Stamp), who is soon murdered by a rival faction led by Lawrence Murphy (Jack Palance). Billy and his companions embark on a quest for vengeance, sparking a violent feud that engulfs the territory.

It's a stacked cast, also including Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Dermot Mulroney, and Charlie Sheen. The characters and themes may not be especially complex or ambitious, but Young Guns makes up for it with a fast-paced plot and a steady supply of solidly crafted action set pieces. Compared to most other Westerns of the 1980s, it was a major box office success, grossing $45m in the U.S. alone against a $11m budget.

6 'Near Dark' (1988)

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Near Dark stands somewhat apart as it's a neo-Western with horror elements, but it packs more of a bite than most Westerns of the 1980s. The movie centers on Caleb Colton (Adrian Pasdar), a young man from a rural town in Oklahoma who joins a group of roaming vampires after a chance encounter with the enigmatic Mae (Jenny Wright). Caleb struggles to come to terms with his new existence, caught between his desire for human connection and his new predatory instincts. He must also adapt to the violent, nomadic lifestyle of Mae's vampire family, led by the charismatic but ruthless Jesse Hooker (Lance Henriksen).

The film didn't connect with audiences on release but went on to become a cult classic. It towers over most other vampire movies of the era with its grim atmosphere, visceral action sequences, abundant gore, and complex characters. Kathryn Bigelow cunningly fuses vampire tropes with Western iconography, resulting in a lean, mean, bloody, good time.

5 'Death Hunt' (1981)

Director: Peter Hunt

"Well, well, well. Look who just got uncivilized." Death Hunt is helmed by some action heavy-hitters, including Charles Bronson, Lee Marvin, and Carl Weathers. Bronson plays Albert Johnson, a solitary trapper who is falsely accused of murder. He retreats into the wilderness, with a posse of lawmen in pursuit. The mounties are led by Sergeant Edgar Millen (Marvin), a tough but honest man. He's willing to deal with Johnson peacefully - that is, until some of his compatriots open fire, leading to a wild shootout and a dynamite explosion.

Johnson shoots his way out of the situation and must marshal all his survival skills to outsmart the mounties and bounty hunters. So begins a tense game of cat-and-mouse, elevated by unusually three-dimensional lead characters. Death Hunt may not break any new ground, but it's a comforting and enjoyable exercise in the genre's most beloved conventions. Not to mention, Weathers is effortlessly cool and likable as the veteran tracker Sundog.

4 'The Long Riders' (1980)

Director: Walter Hill

"Ah, hell. We played a rough game... and we lost." The Long Riders recounts the famous story of infamous outlaw Jesse James (James Keach), though the movie tries to approach it from fresh angles. In particular, it looks at the interwoven tales of the James brothers, the Younger brothers, and the Ford brothers, played by real-life sets of acting siblings, the Keaches, the Carradines, and the Quaids. Director Walter Hillsaid the use of the brothers wasn't a gimmick but rather was intended to add "a family feeling to the movie".

Jesse robs banks and attempts to stay one step ahead of the authorities, but betrayal from within threatens to spell his doom. The powers that be put pressure on Jesse's associates to give him up. The question is whether their bonds of brotherhood will hold or break. Hill himself described The Long Riders as a "strange piece", saying, "It doesn't lay out in a classic three-act structure. It's almost a four-act piece [...] The fourth act is almost an epilogue: How They Went Down..."

3 'The Man from Snowy River' (1982)

Director: George T. Miller

Jim Craig (Tom Burlinson) is a young man who has lived his whole life on a farm high up in the rugged Australian mountains. After his father dies, he is forced to move to the lowlands in search of work before he can inherit the ranch. He takes up employment with the wealthy station owner, Harrison (Kirk Douglas), rounding up cattle and breaking wild colts, and falling in love with Harrison's daughter Jessica (Sigrid Thornton). He must also contend with family conflict, an unexpected gold discovery, and an angry mob.

The Man from Snowy River was important as an Australian movie that performed well internationally. The plot may be a little too color-by-numbers and Hallmark-ish, but the stunts involving the horses are fantastic and Douglas is intriguing in his dual role (he also plays Harrison's grizzled, one-legged miner brother, Spur). In addition, there's a wealth of stunning aerial landscape photography, highlighting the majesty of Australia's Snowy Mountains.

2 'Silverado' (1985)

Director: Lawrence Kasdan

Image via Columbia Pictures

Silverado revolves around four unlikely heroes: Paden (Kevin Kline), a charming drifter with a penchant for cards; Emmett (Scott Glenn), a skilled gunslinger with a mysterious past; Mal (Danny Glover), a man sworn to avenge his father's murder; and Jake (Kevin Costner), a reckless young cowboy hungry for adventure. They roll into the town of Silverado where they refuse to bow down to the corrupt authorities. In the process, they become surprising symbols of resistance.

Rather than being gritty or revisionist, Silverado harks back to the classic, straightforward Westerns of old. This is its strength. The result is an engaging tale of honorable outlaws, crooked sheriffs, and a burgeoning frontier where danger is high, but anything is possible. Its joyful sense of adventure is attributable to writer-director Lawrence Kasdan, who also worked on the scripts for Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Empire Strikes Back, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

1 'Pale Rider' (1985)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Pale Rider follows a group of struggling miners being tyrannized by a ruthless landowner (Richard Dysart) and his hired thugs. Their fortunes change when a mysterious rider (Clint Eastwood), known only as "The Preacher", arrives in town. With his enigmatic past and seemingly supernatural abilities, the Preacher becomes a beacon of hope for the miners, leading them in a David-and-Goliath struggle.

Pale Rider is an archetypal Western, but with touches of mysticism and greater moral ambiguity. It doesn't rise to the heights of Eastwood's masterworks, but his affection for the genre and confidence with the material is clear to see. In particular, he's great at playing these gruff, stoic heroes with mysterious origins, and The Preacher may be his most eerie Western protagonist of all. Indeed, clues like the six bullet scars on his neck suggest that he may really be otherworldly, a protector returned from the afterlife. Fundamentally, Pale Rider proves that, during the 1980s, even second-rate Eastwood was superior to the competition.

