You may not be able to tell at first, but 1982 was THE year for cinema. The start of the decade was already marked with its best movies; there was innovation in filmmaking, bravery in storytelling, and memorable performances that reached the spotlight. The 1980s were marked by a sense of adventure on film, whether it was meeting extraterrestrial life, life beyond the realm of the living, or life as the opposite sex; the decade's biggest adventurers were way in the future or in the coldest parts of Earth.

Cinephiles who want to travel back in time and see the best of 1982 can reminisce about the best and most essential movies of that year. To understand the vibes of the time, watching these movies will be like hopping into a time capsule and experiencing features that inspired future filmmakers, writers, and actors. The most essential movies of 1982 are a guaranteed good time.

10 'The King of Comedy'

Directed by Martin Scorsese

One of Martin Scorsese's greatest contributions to cinema is The King of Comedy, a satirical black comedy starring Robert De Niro. It dissects the cult of personality, showcasing the extremes of fandom and parasocial relationships, which was as relevant in the 1980s as it is today. Though not as popular as the likes of Goodfellas or Taxi Driver, The King of Comedy is still relevant for Scorsese's overall filmography; critics loved it, and Japanese director Akira Kurosawa frequently listed it among his favorite movies. However, as a box office flop, Scorsese even accepted the title of 'flop of the year' - maybe he knew the movie would be well-appreciated later.

The King of Comedy follows aspiring stand-up comedian Rupert Pupkin (De Niro), who admires late-night show host and comedian Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis). As the story shows more of Pupkin, it reveals him as a relentless fan, or, essentially, a stalker; all he wants is a chance to perform a stand-up routine on Jerry's show. With Rupert Pupkin being a mirror to society in some ways, his story is quite dark, and the entire movie feels bleak after watching it. That could be why it flopped, but it's still one of the best movies of 1982, even if that title is given in retrospect.