The 1980s marks one of the most eclectic and eccentric decades cinema has ever seen, with everything from macho action blockbusters to crass teen dramedies, adorably cheesy rom-coms, and even poignant and piercing dramas. The essential films of 1989 are able to highlight the decade’s variety and its striking, impressionable punch while also presenting a tease of some tropes and ideas that would become more prominent through the early part of the 1990s.

Such is the quality of the films of ’89, several hit pictures haven’t made the cut for this list, including nine-time Oscar nominee and eventual Best Picture winner Driving Miss Daisy and the landmark Oscar-winning Irish drama My Left Foot. What remains is a collection of cinematic masterpieces that have proven to be medium-defining classics, be they grueling war dramas, pivotal family adventures, or barnstorming blockbusters that set trends with their box office success.

10 'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson