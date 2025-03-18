1990 signaled a brand-new decade of films and, appropriately, it was an absolute banner year for the movies. From blockbusters, cult classics, unsung gems and beyond, the first year of the new decade had enough films to fill out more than a dozen lists for internet commenters to argue over.

Arachnophobia, Awakenings, Jacob's Ladder, Kindergarten Cop, King of New York, Miller's Crossing and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just some of the beloved movies that won't be able to fit on this particular list but deserve their reputations all the same. It was a year stuffed with an overwhelming quantity of quality, so set the Wayback Machine to Nineteen Hundred and Ninety and hit play on the VCR for these ten essential movies.

10 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Directed by Garry Marshall

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Rom-coms were legion in the 90s and Julia Roberts was the undisputed queen of the subgenre. The actress kicked off the decade with Pretty Woman, cementing her A-list status and bringing her major awards recognition. While the plot, involving a wealthy businessman who pays an escort to be his exclusive companion for a week, was originally written to be a grittier drama (something akin to a 90s Anora), the producers decided to lighten the tone into a romantic comedy similar to My Fair Lady.

That tonal shift didn't necessarily do the movie any favors with critics, who took the film to task for applying a Hollywood gloss to the reality of life for sex workers, but the film was a massive box office hit because of it. A lot of that success is due to the chemistry between Roberts and Richard Gere, with the two megawatt stars giving all their charm and energy to the roles. That energy certainly carried the film over its more questionable elements, and it ultimately served as an entrée to the absolute meal that the 90s were for Roberts' career.