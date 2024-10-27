The 1990s were an amazing time for horror. Filmmakers obviously took more liberties, realizing it's OK to experiment by taking familiar tropes and bringing something new to the genre. This resulted in some fantastic movies people love to this day, like Scream and Candyman. 90s horror can also be timely, as we often see these movies as a reflection of society even today. They were meant to be an exploration of the human psyche, unaware that things wouldn't change so much even 30 years later.

Still, many fans and viewers aren't reaching for movies like Army of Darkness or The Faculty to analyze existential topics; sometimes, they just want to see a fun horror movie and not think about anything else. The timeless quality of so many 90s horror classics, existential or not, makes them fan favorites and rewatchable masterpieces. There may not ever be a movie that's totally perfect, but these come quite close.

10 'Audition' (1999)

Directed by Takashi Miike

Takashi Miike is certainly a divisive director. His sensibilities can't be easily explained to someone unaware of his work; to say Audition, Ichi the Killer, or Visitor Q are classic horror movies would be both an understatement and a mild insult to Miike. Miike's vision mixes realism and surrealism in gory, violent, and sometimes comedic tropes; they're often there to pay tribute to both Japanese tradition and mock the state of modern society. Despite a lengthy filmography, Miike's most perfect film—and one of the most perfect horror movies ever—is Audition.

Audition follows Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), a recent widower, whose producer friend decides to cheer him up by setting up a fake movie audition for young women. The audition actually serves as a wife selection process for Aoyama, who has no qualms with his friend's idea. When the beautiful and mysterious Asami (Eihi Shiina) shows up, Aoyama is instantly smitten. Though his friend can't find any information about her, Aoyama is obsessed and wants to move forward with her. Asami's past becomes slowly uncovered in what can only be described as a fever-dream-like second half of the movie. Miike's affinity for making gore and violence feel like a critique of Japanese society takes center stage in Audition, where themes of feminism, misogyny, repression, and abuse are uncovered.

9 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick

Many people find The Blair Witch Project slightly annoying nowadays, mainly because the found footage horror trope has been seen many times over by now. However, in 1999, found footage wasn't even a concept; The Blair Witch Project was the first of its kind and an innovation in presenting thrills and chills to an audience that began to feel as if they'd seen it all. Moreover, the innovation in filming style wasn't the only thing that made the movie a box office hit. The Blair Witch Project is one of the first movies to be promoted only on the Internet, and its creators claimed the story was true, putting up missing posters of the cast before the movie's premiere.

The premise of The Blair Witch Project follows three film students, Heather, Mike, and Josh (the actors' real names, too), visiting the woods where the mythical creature known as the Blair Witch is said to be. They spend five days in the woods and ask the locals nearby about the legend, realizing they're facing something horrific that shouldn't be awakened. Whether it's the most successful movie marketing campaign of all time or the actual quality of the film, The Blair Witch Project takes those aspects and combines them into a perfect idea. All the found footage horror after it wouldn't be as effective or popular without it.

8 'Cube' (1997)

Directed by Vincenzo Natali

Another movie that pioneered a specific style of horror is the lesser-known Canadian sci-fi horror Cube. Its style of horror can be described as entrapment or escape room horror (for lack of a better word), something that was later further exploited by the Saw franchise. Seven years before Jigsaw ran, Cube walked, trapping seven characters in a seemingly neverending maze made up of high-tech cube rooms. One person in the cube gets killed immediately, forcing the other six trapped along with him to consider their future steps. With clashing personalities, personal histories and troubles, and different views of where they are, the six must figure out how to work together so they can get out.

Vincenzo Natali, Cube's director and creator, wanted to create a believable experience. His post-production process consisted of sound engineering the perfect atmosphere for each of the Cube's rooms. He also consulted a real-life mathematician for the cube dimensions and various probabilities. Having worked as a storyboard artist before moving on to film directing, Natali also displayed the storyboards for Cube on his website, where folks can see the genuine dedication of this director to his most famous film. All of these factors make Cube an essentially perfect horror movie.

7 'The Faculty' (1998)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

The allure of many of Robert Rodriguez's movies comes from his ability to add a certain sexiness and flare to each. The Faculty is one of those movies, as the perfect depiction of an alien invasion set in a high school. Its cast of relative newcomers at the time consists of some of the most famous actors today, from Clea DuVal and Shawn Hatosy to Josh Hartnett and Elijah Wood, to name a few. The Faculty follows a group of high school kids with different interests, all realizing the same thing—that something's wrong with their teachers.

Casey (Elijah Wood) is the first to cast suspicion that their teachers are actually possessed by aliens; after seeing alien activity in his school, Casey reports it to the police, but to no avail. The group is left to fend for themselves, realizing that one of them, Zeke (Josh Hartnett), has the perfect weapon to fight the aliens. This campy horror is fast-paced and has lots of action, but there's an intense mystery at its core, too. The Faculty is a true sci-fi horror classic that's often overlooked.

6 'Cure' (1997)

Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Kiyoshi Kurosawa is not related to Akira Kurosawa but is an equally amazing director whose movies make Japanese cinema all the better. Cure is Kurosawa's best movie and one of the most chilling psychological horrors to ever come out; its chilling and pessimistic nature shows the social topics Kurosawa was never afraid to tackle on film. In Cure, he specifically explores the human psyche's unpredictable and sensitive nature and how people can be easily manipulated.

The story follows detective Takabe (Koji Yakusho) as he tries to solve multiple murders that happened in the same way but were not committed by the same murderer. Every time Takabe catches the killer, that person doesn't remember ever committing the crime. Takabe enlists the help of psychologist Sakuma (Tsuyoshi Ujiki) to get to the bottom of the crimes. Cure, like all Kurosawa films, has a magnetic pull, an uneasy atmosphere, and a divisive ending. There aren't any jump scares, but the terror of Cure lingers with the viewers for a long, long time after watching.

5 'Army of Darkness' (1993)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The third installment of Sam Raimi's iconic Evil Dead trilogy, Army of Darkness, sees Ash Williams transported back into a distant past, or, more precisely, the medieval age. Ash gets immediately captured by the king's men, under the suspicion of being a traitor. The king has a mage called Wise Man, who tells Ash the only way to get back to his time is to find the Necronomicon, the book that awakens the dead in all of the Evil Dead movies. Ash doesn't manage to return to the 20th century; instead, one wrong move from him awakens his evil body double, which leads the army of darkness.

Bruce Campbell as Ash is one of the greatest horror movie heroes; without him, none of the Evil Dead movies would have been so iconic. That's why Campbell cranked up the notch and delivered his second-best performance as Ash Williams in Army of Darkness (the best is in the series Ash vs. Evil Dead). His comedic timing and action-hero prowess make him a unique leading man, especially among the most famous action stars of the 90s, from Schwarzenegger to Cruise. Campbell has something not many of these stars do—the ability to not take himself too seriously. Army of Darkness is an excellent horror movie with the perfect premise and atmosphere.