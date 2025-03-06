1991 was a pretty significant year in film history. Only one year into the decade and it held several true masterpieces and essential entries for horror, action and animation. There were debut films, breakout performances and iconic characters galore. Sliced any way, 1991 was a year that offered great films for fans of any genre, some of which are still often held as the greatest examples within those genres.

It was also the year of the initial launch of the World Wide Web, which would eventually allow for the essential films of the year to be ranked on completely subjective lists like this and for people to comment in irrational anger about the inaccuracy of said list. So, without further ado, these are the ten most essential films from 1991.

10 'Point Break' (1991)

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow's cult classic Point Break features just about everything one would expect in a 90s action movie. Surfing, sky-diving, Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze bro-ing out to the max and an unhinged Gary Busey performance. It's the movie that should be used as the standard definition of rad.

Reeves, in his first major action movie, plays Johnny Utah, a former college football phenom turned FBI agent who discovers that the group behind a series of bank robberies are surfers, so he goes undercover to catch the cool criminals. That's when he meets Zen guru surf leader Bodhi, played by Swayze at the peak of his "Sexiest Man Alive" status. The movie is all action, stunts and male boding with Bigelow going full tilt in her direction. Skip the bad remake and stick with the tubular original.