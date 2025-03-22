1992 was a year of several significant films, including the triumphant returns of major filmmakers who released movies that are often considered their masterpieces as well as the debut of a director whose work would come to define the entire decade. Independent cinema was on the rise and Hollywood was still banging out a diverse range of blockbusters.

Comedy, horror, crime thrillers and biopics are all well represented among the most essential films of the year, and that's not to mention the long-term impact some of these movies have had on popular culture. As always, any list of essential films will inspire debate, but no retrospective of 1992 could be considered complete without including these ten movies.

10 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

"You can't handle the truth!" So says Jack Nicholson as Col. Nathan Jessep in Rob Reiner's military courtroom drama A Few Good Men. The real truth is that many movie watchers who know this line haven't actually seen this acclaimed film, written by Aaron Sorkin and based on his play, which features and all-star cast and was nominated for multiple Academy Awards. Tom Cruise plays an inexperienced Navy lawyer assigned to the defense of two marines who have been court-martialed for the suspicious death of another.

The film permeated pop culture thanks to the memorable line delivered by Nicholson during the intense scene in which Cruise questions him on the stand, but the movie that surrounds it is a taut legal thriller that, even when it falls prey to the subgenre's most basic tropes, is always compelling thanks to Reiner's expert direction of his talented cast and Nicholson's intimidating villain.