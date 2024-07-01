The Big Picture Lionsgate released the trailer for the action thriller 1992 showing Tyrese as a father trying to protect his son during the L.A. Riots.

Ray Liotta stars in his final film role as a crook who takes advantage of the chaos to steal millions of dollars worth of catalytic converters from a factory.

Directed by Ariel Vromen and executive produced by Snoop Dogg, the long-awaited title comes to theaters on August 30.

Lionsgate is taking viewers back to 1992 with the official trailer for its tense new action thriller starring Fast & Furious veteran Tyrese Gibson. The long-gestating film, which has been in development stemming back to 2015 and previously held the titles Clash and April 29, 1992, takes place amid the L.A. Riots when two stories converge during the social unrest. Gibson plays a father trying to restart his life and make things right with his son in hopes of keeping him on the right path, but the footage shows that it's easier said than done with protests everywhere and another group around trying to take advantage of the chaos. Along with the trailer came an August 30 release date, ensuring it'll just catch the tail end of the summer.

The trailer depicts the tension rising within the country as the infamous Rodney King trial nears its verdict. Mercer (Gibson) is just trying to stay out of trouble and keep his son Antoine (Christopher A’mmanuel) safe amid the chaos, even planning on bringing him to his workplace for the time being. At the same time, however, another man named Lowell (Ray Liotta) and his son Riggin Bigby (Scott Eastwood), along with their crew, start eyeing Mercer's factory where millions of dollars in catalytic converters are ripe for the taking. When the not-guilty verdict sparks nationwide outrage, they use the miracle opportunity to strike, stumbling across Antoine in the process and taking him hostage. Mercer begins a violent and desperate fight to confront Lowell and save his son before the worst comes to pass.

1992 marks a reunion for Liotta and director Ariel Vromen, who previously worked together on the starry 2012 crime drama The Iceman. It also marks a bittersweet final tour on-screen for the Goodfellas star following his tragic death in 2022. Gibson, for his part, was proud to be one of Liotta's last scene partners, saying of the actor, “Ray Liotta blessed all of us in life while doing this film. For 1992 to be Ray’s last offering, we all feel so fortunate to have captured such a masterful and chilling performance." In addition to directing, Vromen also co-wrote the screenplay with Power Book III: Raising Kanan creator Sacha Penn.

'1992' Has a New Superstar Producer on Board

Helping the film finally see the light of day is none other than Snoop Dogg, who recently boarded the project as an executive producer through his Death Row Pictures banner. The rapper has some experience with Gibson, previously starring opposite him in 2001's Baby Boy, but he was also excited to join the team because of how the film offers a unique depiction of one of the most pivotal moments in L.A.'s history. It's a heist movie that combines a starry cast with Los Angeles culture amid a very dark time, something he was very eager to get on screens everywhere.

"1992 was a life-changing time for me, from Deep Cover to The Chronic. But as things in my life were coming together, everything in L.A. was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that. This movie is about an L.A. moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with L.A. culture in the ’90s, ya dig?"

1992 arrives in theaters on August 30. Check out the trailer above.