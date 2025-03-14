1993 was a year for cinema in which the art form was defined not only by its most outstanding and enduring triumphs, but also by its pioneering innovations, the gritty intrigue of the era’s emerging filmmakers, and the fascinating spins on stringent genres such as sci-fi and comedy. It is a year that, upon reflection, holds many of the greatest and most important movies the decade at large has to offer, with the essential highlights ranging from Oscar-winning sensations to record-breaking box office triumphs, and even to early classics from rising directors that have stood the test of time.

Such is the magnificence of the year, beloved classics like The Piano, The Fugitive, and The Remains of the Day have not been included in this list of 10 movies. The pictures that have made the cut include identifying accomplishments from some of the greatest filmmakers cinema has ever seen, enduring classics that have come to define the genres they belong in, and even an undisputed and much-adored icon of animated cinema.

10 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the defining comedy classics of the 90s and an excellent presentation of the genius of Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire intelligently coasts off the prowess and panache of its main star to deliver a hysterical family comedy. Williams stars as Daniel Hillard, an impulsive voice actor who is blindsided by his wife’s request for a divorce. With her being given sole custody of their three children, Daniel disguises himself as Mrs. Doubtfire, an elderly lady hoping to work as a housekeeper, in order to remain close to his kids.

Courtesy of Williams’ performance, the film is able to circumnavigate both the glaringly problematic aspects of the premise and the excessive, soppy sentimentalism of the story of fatherhood and desperation. However, Mrs. Doubtfire still maintains a sense of warmth and whimsy that endeared it to millions of viewers, as evidenced by the fact that the film is the second-highest grossing picture of 1993 with an impressive box office intake of $441.3 million.