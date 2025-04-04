The films of 1994 cover such a wide spectrum of genres, movements and filmmakers that any individual list of favorites from the year is likely to yield wildly different results. The indie industry which had sparked at the beginning of the decade had grown to a roaring fire with major hits coming out of film festivals like Sundance at an exponentially increasing rate. In Hollywood, Disney continued their renaissance with their biggest hit yet, adding to their list of new classics that would someday be turned into soulless remakes.

Outside the many underrated movies of 1994, it was just an exemplary time to be a film fan and that was reflected at the box office as well as the awards ceremonies, which still gave their biggest awards to the more cloying populist fare but at least made some room for the weird and wild underdogs as well. Of all the movies to choose from, these ten are the most essential.

10 'The Mask' (1994)

Directed by Chuck Russell