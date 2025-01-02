The 1990s were a special time for movie lovers. In addition to the continued reign of blockbuster filmmaking and the consistent quality of mid-budget films, independent filmmakers were beginning to carve out a space for themselves in Hollywood. It was a time when effects-heavy action films, adult dramas and juvenile comedies could battle it out at the box office and have an equal chance of being the film co-workers spoke about on Monday morning. From this group of excellent film years, 1994 stands out as one of the decade's best.

1994 was marked by films from revered auteurs like Robert Zemeckis and James Cameron, three films from burgeoning movie star Jim Carrey, and independent filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith announcing their arrivals. Many of these 1994 films became timeless classics and have been regarded as some of the best films ever produced in their respective genres. In a year of great cinematic efforts, these are the films that remain unexpectedly but undeniably perfect.

10 'Clerks'

Directed by Kevin Smith

"I'm not even supposed to be here today." Made for $27,575 of its writer and director's money, Kevin Smith's Clerks became a box office hit on its way to cult classic status and becoming one of the decade's biggest success stories. Joining Smith in the cast were Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonauer, Jason Mewes and Scott Mosier.

The film follows the workday of a couple of store clerks and the colorful characters they encounter during the day. Based on Smith's life as a convenience store clerk, the film was immediately praised for its authentic depictions of a middle-class, working-day life. The production's limitations were highlighted as positives for the eventual product, allowing Kevin Smith to focus on the characters, the comedy and the dialogue, three aspects of the film that were universally praised. Amidst a universe of spinoffs and tangentially connected films, Clerks ​​​​​​remains the most perfect film of Kevin Smith's career.

9 'Dumb and Dumber'

Directed by Peter Farrelly

In a remarkable breakout year, Jim Carrey led three comedies in 1994. While The Mask and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective were box office hits, Dumb and Dumber has, in the three decades since, emerged as the leader of the pack. Co-anchored by an against-type Jeff Daniels, the film tells the story of two dumb but well-intentioned friends, Harry (Daniels) and Lloyd (Carrey), who go on a road trip to return a briefcase full of money to its owner. Unbeknownst to them, the briefcase was not lost but intentionally left as a ransom.

Co-written by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, Dumb and Dumber launched the filmmaking careers of the Farrelly brothers. In addition to certifying Jim Carrey's movie star status, the film also redefined Jeff Daniels' career as a comedic star after years as a respected dramatic actor. Dumb and Dumber is a gem of '90s humor, a perfect encapsulation of the decade's comedic sensibilities and a wonderful snapshot of a specific time and place.

8 'Forrest Gump'

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

"Run, Forrest, Run." A movie full of instantly quotable lines, Forrest Gump captured hearts on its way to becoming the year's second highest-grossing film. Tom Hanks plays Forrest Gump, a simple man with a below-average IQ but an endearing and loving personality who routinely gets in the middle of historical American events. Robin Wright co-stars as Jenny, Forrest's childhood friend and lifelong love interest.

Joining Hanks and Wright in the Robert Zemeckis-directed film were Sally Field, Gary Sinise and Mykelti Williamson. Described as "a magical movie" by Roger Ebert, Forrest Gump went on to win six Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Picture. This Best Actor win made Tom Hanks only the fifth actor to win back-to-back Academy Awards after winning for Philadelphia the year prior.

7 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'

Directed by Mike Newell

Despite his proficiency at villainous roles in recent years, Hugh Grant will perhaps be forever linked to the romantic comedy genre. However, without the success of Four Weddings and a Funeral, the world might have been robbed of one of its best romantic comedy leads. The first of Richard Curtis and Hugh Grant's collaborations (which includes other classics like Notting Hill and Love Actually), the film follows a group of friends through a series of social occasions (four weddings and a funeral), navigating their romantic ordeals.

Andie MacDowell stars as Carrie, Charles' (Hugh Grant) love interest, whom he meets at the first wedding. The film was a box office hit and kickstarted Grant's reign as the bumbling rom-com king. It was also a breakthrough for Grant in the US, earning him a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, with the film itself earning an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, a rarity for a rom-com.

6 'Pulp Fiction'

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

After making his directorial debut in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino truly announced himself as a future pioneer of cinema with his 1994 follow-up, Pulp Fiction. The film depicted four intertwining crime stories told out of chronological order. While non-linear storytelling might seem commonplace now, 30 years ago, it was far from the norm, and the boldness of Tarantino and Roger Avary's story ignited a new phase of interest in independent cinema.

A murderers' row of top acting talent portrays Pulp Fiction's large ensemble of eclectic characters. John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson star as Vince and Jules, a pair of for-hire hitmen. Uma Thurman plays Mia Wallace, an aspiring actress and the wife of a crime boss. Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Rosanna Arquette round out the cast. Travolta, Jackson and Thurman were all Academy Award-nominated for their performances, and the film was nominated for Best Picture, with Tarantino and Avary winning for Best Screenplay.