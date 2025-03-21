1994 is often noted as one of the best years for movies thanks to the high number of certified classics that managed to permeate not only popular culture but the snooty awards shows as well. It was an absolute banger year for sure, and many words have been written about the best movies of 1994. Classics like The Shawshank Redemption and Pulp Fiction came out in '94, cementing it as a landmark year in modern cinema.

What hasn't gotten near enough digital ink are the more underrated films of the year, the ones that flew under the radar or may even have received unfair critical assessments and deserve reappraisal. In a year so flush with great films, there's an unfair number of underrated movies that make any true rating of them near impossible, but these ten underappreciated films are absolutely deserving of another watch.

10 'Radioland Murders' (1994)

Directed by Mel Smith

Reading some of the reviews that were written about Radioland Murders at the time of its release, one would think the movie had murdered the loved ones of the critics, so savage was their response. Fair enough, the movie, which chronicles the fateful inaugural night at a Chicago radio station as the employees try to put on a good show for their sponsors while murders begin to occur, isn't the best of its genre and doesn't always maintain a consistent tone. Still, it's a damn sight better than some of the other trash comedies critics would lump it in with.

Produced by George Lucas, the movie was envisioned as an homage to old-time radio programs and the films of comedy duo Abbott and Costello. Lucas had originally planned to direct the film himself after the success of American Graffiti and then, subsequently, Star Wars, but it languished in development for over a decade and went through multiple rewrites before he eventually handed it off to English comedian Mel Smith to direct. Despite often being lambasted and relegated as a film that was basically just a testing ground for ILM's digital matte technology, the movie has a bonkers, talented comedy cast, including Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Jeffrey Tambor, Larry Miller, Harvey Korman, Bobcat Goldthwait, Robert Klein, and many more. It's an overstuffed murder mystery comedy that would make a killer double feature with Clue.