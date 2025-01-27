While nostalgia may overestimate the utopic nature of filmmaking and film-watching in the 1990s, it is undeniable that all evidence points to it being an excellent decade for cinema. Right in the middle of independent cinema's expansion and the continuous growth of blockbuster filmmaking, 1995, more so than other years in the decade, boasts an enviable balance of blockbuster filmmaking, mid-budget production, and independent cinema on its roster.

In a year that housed the third Batman and Die Hard films and the seventeenth James Bond film, 1995 would eventually grow to be marked by its excellent auteur-driven projects. From greats like Martin Scorsese and Michael Mann delivering some of their best work to career-defining directorial efforts and star-making performances, 1995 was a pivotal and formative year in today's cinema landscape. Today, these 1995 movies remain perfect for audiences, thanks to their memorable and gripping narratives and characters, cementing their legacy.

10 '12 Monkeys'

Directed by Terry Gilliam

In Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, Bruce Willis plays James Cole, a prisoner in the future who is sent back in time to gather information on the virus that created his post-apocalyptic reality. Written by David and Janet People, the film also features Christopher Plummer, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt in an Academy Award-nominated performance.

Terry Gilliam uses the film and James Cole's anachronistic existence to examine the oddities of contemporary life. He engages in the modern-day struggle of separating important information from the constant barrage of distracting and unimportant noise. The film also deals with themes of insanity, environmentalism and anti-capitalism. A commercial and critical success, 12 Monkeys is an entertaining, highly rewatchable film and one of the landmark sci-fi films of the decade.

9 'Apollo 13'

Directed by Ron Howard

In the second of their five collaborations, Ron Howard and Tom Hanks brought to the screen the story of the 1970 Apollo Lunar mission. The film depicts the story of Apollo 13, the United States' fifth manned mission to the moon and the intended third to land. When an explosion affects the ship's electrical and oxygen supply, the mission is abandoned, and solutions must be improvised to return the three astronauts—Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert and Fred Haise—safely to Earth.

Based on Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger's 1994 book, Apollo 13 stars Hanks as Lovell, Kevin Bacon as Swigert, and the late Bill Paxton as Haise. Ron Howard famously conducted extensive research to ensure that Apollo 13 was as historically accurate as possible. The exhaustive research, great acting performances and excellent technical filmmaking resulted in a critical hit, a nine-time Academy Award-nominated film and the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

8 'Before Sunrise'

Directed by Richard Linklater

Two years after delivering the high school slacker comedy Dazed and Confused, Richard Linklater embraced love and young adulthood with the excellent Before Sunrise, co-written with Kim Krizan. Before Sunrise depicts the conversations and love story between Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) after they meet on a Eurail train and alight in Vienna to spend the night together.

Essentially a continuous conversation of monologues, the film deals with themes of love, self-actualization and death. Bursting with excellent dialogue, Before Sunrise is an oft-quoted film thanks to its humorous, insightful and authentic depictions of romance and young adult life. The film is the first installment in the beloved Before trilogy, which includes the sequels Before Sunset and Before Midnight.