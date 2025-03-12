The 1990s as a whole is one of the most expansive and intriguing decades cinema has ever seen. While the rapid advancements in filmmaking technology were imbuing the blockbusters of the era with a new sense of astonishment, the rampant rise in indie cinema fast became a captivating undercurrent of artistic possibility in the medium while several of the decade’s biggest awards season hits remain quintessential classics all these years later.

Perhaps no year in the 90s encapsulates this explosion of cinematic expression, this incredible vastness of interests and styles, quite like 1996. With Independence Day becoming one of the decade’s biggest box office hits, The English Patient sweeping the 69th Academy Awards ceremony, and such iconic cultural hits as Space Jam and Scream being released, ‘96 stands tall as a year for cinema like no other.

10 'Primal Fear' (1996)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

An enticing legal mystery thriller that soars off the back of an outstanding debut performance from Edward Norton, Primal Fear is a compelling and arresting web of morality and murder that is elevated by its performances. Richard Gere stars as Martin Vail, a prominent defense attorney in Chicago who agrees to represent Aaron Stampler (Norton), a 19-year-old altar boy who was arrested fleeing the graphic murder scene of a publicly adored archbishop. Stampler maintains his innocence and claims he can’t remember what happened, while Vail quickly learns there could be more to the case than first meets the eye.

Famous for Norton’s Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning performance and its macabre final twist, Primal Fear is the essential legal thriller of 1996. The fact that it also flaunts a concise and rousing story, a litany of fine supporting performances, and a quality that has seen it endure magnificently over 30 years only helps solidify it as a must-see movie of its year.