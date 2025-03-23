Few individual years in film history have proven to be as filled to the brim with impactful and standout cinematic experiences as 1997, one of the most legendary and widely acclaimed years not just of the 90s, but the entire scope and landscape of cinema. The year as a whole was widely prominent even outside of film, with major events like the handing over of Hong Kong to China and the death of Princess Diana. However, the countless memorable film releases act as essential transport back to the allure and feelings of the year.

The releases range from massively successful blockbusters that broke records left and right to highly acclaimed cult classics that are still a cornerstone of modern-day culture and film studies. The year saw many exceptional releases even outside this selection of 10, resulting in some painful omissions of standout films like Hercules, I Know What You Did Last Summer, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Con Air.

10 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'

Directed by Stephen Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Considering just how much of a cultural phenomenon and box office juggernaut the original Jurassic Park was, it seemed all but inevitable that the long-awaited sequel would find similar success. While not nearly the critical darling and adventure film masterpiece that the original is considered, The Lost World: Jurassic Park still finds success off of director Stephen Spielberg's signature charm, arguably being the best sequel in the franchise. The film sees Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) returning to the world of prehistoric titans after learning that John Hammond has been creating more dinosaurs at a secret location.

Even with the film having a relatively mixed reception in the years since its release, the amount of widespread success and hype surrounding the film made it an inescapable box office force of 1997. The inherent appeal and excitement of the original film carried over into the box office success of the sequel, earning the film over $600 million at the worldwide box office. Various original moments, like having a T. Rex rampaging through a city, cemented the film as not just a thrilling dinosaur experience, but a defining film moment of the year.