The 1990s were a good decade for movies. After the overly commercialized and formulaic '80s, this decade featured a lot more creativity and risk-taking. 1998 was a notably strong year, delivering a mix of thought-provoking dramas, groundbreaking science fiction, powerful war epics, and unforgettable comedies. It was a year when studios took bold gambles, independent films made waves, and international cinema left a lasting impression.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the most impactful films released that year. The following projects hold up well, either breaking technical ground, exploring pertinent ideas or simply telling a great, engrossing story. They range from the poetic intensity of The Thin Red Line to the satirical brilliance of The Truman Show.

10 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

Image via Miramax

"You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." Shakespeare in Love controversially won Best Picture over more impactful movies like Saving Private Ryan, drawing ire from certain quarters. However, it receives too much hate, and is still a well-made and enjoyable movie. It's a witty reimagining of how William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes) found the inspiration to write Romeo and Juliet. The playwright is creatively blocked until he meets the beautiful and determined Viola de Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Rather than being a stuffy period piece, Shakespeare in Love opts for a playful, fictionalized approach, taking liberties with history in the best way. The result is a self-aware, breezy movie that radiates a deep affection for the Bard's work. It's full of Shakespeare quotes and cheeky riffs on his plots, with many of his plays seeming to leak into the story. Likewise, Shakespeare in Love has fun with theatrical tropes, poking at showbiz conventions like profit-sharing and cast billing, making it a love letter to the pen and the stage.