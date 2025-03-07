The final year of the 20th century, 1999 was a landmark year when it came to cinema, seeing many massively iconic and exceptional films that still have a powerful legacy and strength to modern audiences. The year as a whole felt like a swan song not only for the 90s as a decade, but an entire century's worth of exceptional filmmaking craft and talent, all pouring in to leave a great mark leading into the new millennium. The wider feelings and aura of camaraderie certainly extend beyond the medium of film, but the array of undeniably exceptional films paints a great picture of the allure of the year.

The year itself finds a perfect mixture of widely acclaimed sequels to beloved franchises, new genre-defining names that would soon grow to be franchises of their own, and brilliant works of independent art that took the world by storm. It's difficult to limit the essential films of the year to only 10, with many great films just barely missing the cut, such as Being John Malkovich, Magnolia, The Green Mile, and Office Space.

10 'Toy Story 2'

Directed by John Lasseter

Image via Walt Disney Studios

The first Toy Story was already a landmark title that forever changed and evolved the medium of animation, yet the highly anticipated sequel Toy Story 2 managed to up the ante and further improve the world-building, story, and animation of the original. The film sees Woody being stolen by an obsessive toy collector to be sold off across seas, leading to the rest of Andy's toys going on a rescue mission to save their beloved friend. However, when Woody comes to learn the impact and legacy that he holds as a collectible, he begins to second-guess returning home.

Toy Story 2 perfectly expands upon and evolves the concepts set up in the original film, adding more depth and layers to the beloved characters while also having an array of new fun and creative set pieces. The film further cemented not only the Toy Story franchise but Pixar as a whole as one of the premiere icons of original animation going into the 21st century, proving that they were far from a one-trick pony.