1999 was the close of the century that saw the very beginnings of cinema through its rapid development and evolution. It was also the end of a decade that began with bold new independent voices in film and was host to innovative new technologies that would change the face of blockbuster cinema.

Staring down the barrel of Y2K seemed to embolden filmmakers and studios to create wholly original films along with radical adaptations of existing works. 1999 was a year filled with great movies that covered a wide swath of tones, voices and genres. Whether searching for stories that challenge or ones that simply seek to entertain, these ten films are among the best of the year and must be watched.

10 'Office Space' (1999)

Directed by Mike Judge

Image via 20th Century Fox

Office Space was the first live-action film by Beavis and Butthead creator Mike Judge. It's a sharply written comedy that still accurately captures the American work life in an office setting perfectly over 25 years later. Judge's biting satire of the day-to-day drudgery of mindless office drones pre-empted TV series like Judge's own Silicon Valley and the highly acclaimed Severance. The film wasn't a box office hit but found its audience on cable and the home video market, leading it to become a beloved cult classic.

Expanded from Judge's earlier animated shorts titled Milton, and inspired by the director's own work in an office, the movie stars Ron Livingston as Peter, a programmer at a software company who feels aimless and unfulfilled. That all changes when he goes to a hypnotherapist who unintentionally leaves Peter in a perpetual state of relaxation. He stops caring about work and does what he wants, which ironically only leads him to a promotion. Office Space is pointedly funny in its critiques and is filled with memorably quotable characters, played to perfection by its cast, including Gary Cole as the mundanely villainous boss Lumbergh, and Stephen Root as the timid, red stapler-loving Milton.