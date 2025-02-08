Gaming has come a long way from board games to video games and now the ever-expanding technology of virtual reality. This thrilling Chinese drama imagines the next step in this field, where gamers are dragged into a hyper-realistic virtual reality, but the real-life implications and stakes are so much greater. 19th Floor is where Squid Game and Alice in Borderland meet, with its series of brutal games that act as video game levels, allowing players to progress with each win. But its technological twist means that we also experience life outside the digital arena, giving us a healthy dose of mystery, friendship, and even romance.

'19th Floor' Brings a Virtual Reality Game to Life

We are first transported to the games after a road accident between a car and a bus, where six of the victims enter a haunted building via hanging elevators. We mainly follow Chun Yu (Sun Qian), a deadpan, guarded college student who rides motorcycles and recognizes the place as the abandoned Building 19 from her campus. Her quick wit and intelligence also allow her to discern a way forward through the games, especially as she teams up with the new, unexpected player, Gao Xuan (Miles Wei). The theories the characters float around are reminiscent of Alice in Borderland, as some believe they are dead or near death or even transported to another dimension.

By the second episode of 19th Floor, they wake up in a hospital. As such, every night, they are dragged into a new level of the game, each distinct in landscape, style, and goal. Like Alice in Borderland, the games tend to test varying aspects of their skills, like physical strength, intelligence, creativity, teamwork or loyalty (a game that is served with a jaw-dropping twist). We find out these are actually ultra-immersive VR games, as these characters had volunteered to beta-test headsets, not realizing what they had signed up for. New characters continue to be added to the games while the participants who die actually go into a coma in real life. Throughout the series, the players fight to survive each boss, while during the day, they investigate the culprit behind the waking nightmare, trying to find out the who and why.

'Squid Game' and 'Alice in Borderland' Meet in This Thriller