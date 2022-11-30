Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place after the events of the Infinity Saga as the heroes deal with the aftermath of Thanos. Phase 4 was released throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and helped keep those stuck inside entertained.

This set of movies and television series released in this phase of the Marvel Universe are instrumental in moving the universe forward, and some of Marvel’s best (and most iconic) productions have been from this phase. With every new movie or television series, Marvel executives bring forward the next set of new and exciting characters.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s classic (and unknown before the series) heroes. Moon Knight is a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who was born the day Marc Spector died near the statue of an Egyptian moon god.

Moon Knight, during periods of supernatural activity, has enhanced strength, prophetic visions, and dreams and is able to drain another person’s life energies. Moon Knight has his titular series, Moon Knight, on Disney+ with Oscar Isaac playing him.

Kamala Kham (Ms. Marvel)

Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) is the newest Avenger (and possibly Young Avenger) to join the Marvel Universe in her series Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from New Jersey who absolutely idolizes Carol Danvers. After gaining powers from a magical bangle, she becomes the superhero she has always dreamed she could be.

Additionally, the character is one of Marvel’s first Pakistani-American superheroes and is a huge step forward for representation in the MCU.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is one of the newest heroes to join the MCU and broke the internet with his movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi, according to the new film, was born to Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), the ancient leader of the Ten Rings organization.

He is trained to be an assassin by his father after his mother is killed: he flees, traumatized. He becomes the hero he is meant to be by confronting his past and inheriting the Ten Rings and their power. Shang-Chi is ridiculously important as he leads the start of much-need Asian representation in the MCU.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has a similar set of powers to her male counterpart, having a larger, stronger, green alter-ego. In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk) accidentally cross-contaminates her blood with Bruce Banner’s blood and gains the same mutated genes.

She-Hulk’s series was well-received and enjoyed by a broad audience. However, it’s still unclear what her future is in the MCU. Hopefully, She-Hulk will continue to be a much-needed heroine.

Yelena Belova

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) appeared in the Black Widow film in 2021 and became an absolute fan-favorite by audiences everywhere. She, along with Black Widow, is also a trained Widow—a violent spy and assassin. In the MCU, she was a victim of the Blip and returned in Hawkeye to avenge her sister’s death.

In Black Widow, she teamed up with her sister and her family to defeat a crime boss and abusive leader of the Widows. She will appear in the 2024 Thunderbolts, which is sure to be an exciting watch.

Red Guardian

Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), also known as the Red Guardian, appeared in Black Widow and was a Russian super-soldier counterpart to Captain America created during the Cold War. In the movie, he is the father figure to Black Widow and Yelena Belova.

He and Yelena will return in Thunderbolts and will be a prominent figure in Phase 5 of the MCU. With his super-strength and lovable personality, Red Guardian is by far one of the best characters to join the Marvel Universe.

Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was first seen in Wandavision and is an evil witch practicing dark magic since the late 1600s. In the series, she seems to be a friendly neighbor of Wanda in her created world, and her true identity is revealed in the later half of the series (it was Agatha all along!).

Agatha has become such a loved character (thanks to the excellent portrayal by Kathryn Hahn) that she is to have her spin-off series titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is the daughter of Maria Rambeau, the former partner of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. She, inspired by her mother and Captain Marvel, becomes an agent of S.W.O.R.D. and (in Wandavision) investigates a missing-persons case involving Wanda Maximoff.

She is a very exciting addition to the universe and is set to return in the upcoming film The Marvels. Monica Rambeau is a unique and fascinating character because she is one of the few who has her entire life chronicled in the Marvel Universe.

Echo

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), or Echo, is a Native American deaf leader of the Tracksuit Mafia in the Hawkeye series. Although originally perceived as a villain, Echo’s motives are well-intentioned as she seeks justice for her father’s murder. She works for Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) until she turns on him at the end of the series when she finds out he was the mastermind behind her father’s death.

She has the remarkable power to imitate others’ movements and is the deaf representation Marvel needs. Additionally, she will return in her own series titled Echo.

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is another addition to what fans speculate is the formation of the Young Avengers. She, also known as the next Hawkeye, had her own series on Disney plus and is depicted as a champion archer who partners with Clint Barton (her idol) to uncover a criminal conspiracy.

Steinfeld was praised for her performance. Fans can expect to see Kate Bishop to return again, especially if the Young Avengers do appear.

