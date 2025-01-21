Kat Dennings' new ABC sitcom Shifting Gears is revving up on the network, but many viewers might know her from the 2011 CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls. Dennings starred as Max Black alongside Beth Behrs for six seasons. Nearly eight years since the show was cancelled, talks of rebooting it have surfaced and Dennings addressed them in an interview with Associated Press. "It was a really special time," Dennings said, referring to the years she spent playing Max. Dennings shared a positive response about her willingness to appear in a reboot. She said:

"I'd be open to it."

However, Dennings and Behrs are currently on different shows, something Dennings highlighted. "Beth and I are both on sitcoms now, so we'd both have to wait, but I would do it," she said. The actress plays Riley on Shifting Gears while Behrs plays Gemma on The Neighborhood. The shows are on different networks and produced by different studios, making it hard even for a simple cross-show cameo. There is also no timeline for a reboot, given that Shifting Gears only premiered recently and might run for a long while. Despite being seven seasons in, The Neighborhood is also still popular on CBS, with a spin-off currently in development.

Where Is the Cast of '2 Broke Girls?'

Dennings has played several characters over the years since 2 Broke Girls ended. She is currently committed to Shifting Gears, where she executive produces and stars. Behrs did not stray far from the network, joining The Neighborhood soon after 2 Broke Girls ended. Behrs will next be seen in Twin Blades. Garret Morris has guest starred in numerous shows after 2 Broke Girls, but he has not committed long-term to a specific series. He will next be seen in Big Finish and Antibody Heat. Jonathan Kite has also guest-starred in several projects, having six more sets to premiere sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Matthew Moy has also had several guest star roles with several projects in the pipeline. The hardest series regular to lasso would be Jennifer Coolidge, whose career has been on an upward trajectory over the years. From The White Lotus to another Legally Blonde movie, Coolidge might be busy for the foreseeable future. Conversations about a potential reboot have not been initiated officially, but Dennings' comments are a net positive for the potential show.

Tune in to ABC on Wednesdays to watch Dennings' new show, Shifting Gears. All seasons of 2 Broke Girls are available to stream on Max in the US.

