In the mid-'90s, Quentin Tarantino redefined the crime genre with an eclectic mix of colorful characters, shocking violence, and hip dialogue with Pulp Fiction. As a result, major Hollywood studios were eager to cash in on dark but whimsical ensemble pictures, hoping to turn Tarantino’s formula into a recipe for success both financially and culturally. John Herzfeld’s 2 Days in the Valley was one of those films that tried to capitalize on the new cinematic craze, with mixed results.

As a dark comedy with neo-noir elements, 2 Days in the Valley attempts to pull together a string of various Los Angeles personalities within the context of a botched contract kill. The narrative is a whirlwind of perspectives, featuring veteran character actors Danny Aiello, Marsha Mason, and Paul Mazursky alongside Teri Hatcher, James Spader, and Jeff Daniels. While the film lacks a consistent tone in the multiple subplots and characters within the larger tale, it features several standout performances, including a then-unknown model-turned-actress named Charlize Theron.

What Is ‘2 Days in the Valley’ About?