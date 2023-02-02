The trailer for Fast X is soon approaching, and the makers are celebrating with legacy trailers counting down to the release of the new trailer. The official Fast Saga Youtube channel released a trailer for 2 Fast 2 Furious heavily featuring some amazing stunts and franchise mainstays. The minute-long clip makes fans nostalgic with lots of shots featuring late actor Paul Walker, who played Brian in the franchise. “Guns, murderers and crooked cops,” reminds fans of the initial adrenaline that made the franchise so famous. The audience can also feel the 2000s vibe from the trailer which reminds one of the simpler times when car stunts combined with thrilling stories made for box office hits.

2 Fast 2 Furious was directed by John Singleton from a screenplay by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, which was adapted from a story by Brandt, Haas, and Gary Scott Thompson. The movie follows ex-LAPD police officer Brian O'Conner (Walker), who relocates from Los Angeles to Miami to start over. He soon gets involved in the street-racing scene in the new city, and befriends car-savvy Tej (played by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) and Suki (played by Devon Aoki), but his competitive streak ends when federal agents apprehend him, and he must enter into a deal with the FBI to take down a powerful drug dealer in exchange for the erasure of their criminal records.

2 Fast 2 Furious further cast Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Brian's childhood friend, Eva Mendes as Monica Fuentes, Cole Hauser as Carter Verone, Thom Barry as Agent Bilkins, James Remar as Agent Markham, Mo Gallini as Enrique, Mark Boone Junior as Detective Whitworth and many more. The movie got mixed reactions from the critics but was a huge box office success, grossing over $236 million worldwide.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel

The Fast franchise has been entertaining fans for more than a decade and has been highly appreciated for it high octave stunts, castings, and focus on the ‘family’ aspect. The upcoming feature Fast X will serve as the tenth and final installment in the franchise. It sees an ensemble cast featuring Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Gibson, Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

The trailer for Fast X drops on February 10 and the feature will bow in theaters on May 19. You can check out the legacy trailer below: