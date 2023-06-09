The Fast Saga has become known for its growing arsenal of shark-jumping moments, but you’d have to look no further than the second film in the franchise, 2 Fast 2 Furious, to see where it began to embrace its own absurdity. The Fast and the Furious set up a premise that was admittedly silly, but not wholly unbelievable—at least not in the way that the later films would be. A street racer slash car pirate named Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has his family of thieves infiltrated by a charming and well-meaning undercover cop (Paul Walker) whose loyalties are tested by the raw, unrelenting charisma of Dom and his crew.

2 Fast 2 Furious, though, knew that following the success of the first picture there was only one way to go. It follows the Natural Law of Movie Sequels, making the stunts more extravagant, the races faster, the stakes higher, and the plot more absurd. We’ve come a long way from dangerous street races and robbing semi-trucks of bounties of valuable electronics. Fast X has plenty of other-the-top-ness for fans to chew on, from a delightfully cartoonish Jason Momoa as a peacocking villain to one elaborate action sequence after another (spoiler: Dom avoids getting blown up by two oncoming semi-trucks by jumping his car off the side of a goddamn dam). But that’s just getting ahead of ourselves a little—let’s bring it back for a moment to the moment when the franchise came to a split in the road and made the decision to indulge completely in its wonderful ridiculousness.

‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ First Steers the Franchise Into the Lane of Absurdity

2 Fast 2 Furious is the kind of flick where a break-neck street race that culminates in nos-guzzling sports cars jumping over an open drawbridge feels like one of the least preposterous moments. It only gets crazier from there, with a melodramatic plot structure that revolves around Brian O’Conner (Walker) trying to get himself out of legal trouble by working with the feds and recruiting his old acquaintance Roman Pierce (Tyrese Gibson) to help bring down a vicious Argentinian drug lord (Cole Hauser). Brian and his reluctant accomplice tear ass in their tricked-out Mitsubishis, going deep undercover to bring down Verone before a huge deal is able to go through.

Along the way, the movie sets up one preposterous set piece after another, with the climax of the film featuring Brian jumping his car at 120-MPH onto a moving yacht like he’s seen one too many episodes of the Dukes of Hazard. It’s some Mission: Impossible shit, but Brian sticks the landing seamlessly, saving the day through his unmatched driving skills and sheer courage. While the moment itself serves as arguably the most ridiculous of the entire film, and one of many in the entire series, 2 Furious stays aware of how excessive it has become. Implausible to the point of near impossibility, 2 Furious seems to dare the audience to believe it, acting consciously silly in its presentation—“boat...car...boat...you’re not gonna do what I think you’re gonna do,” Roman shouts moments before screaming his lungs out in a car-turned-projectile.

It’s only one among a whole trunk-full of silly moments. Moments before Brian quite literally crashes Verone’s little yacht party, Roman ejects a gun-toting thug (Roberto Sanchez) from his car with a hidden canister of nitrous oxide like James Bond’s famous ejection-seat (Brian’s nos malfunctions, the ejection a failure). Where secret agent spies by their very nature have limitless unbelievable technology at their disposal, Brian and Roman are really only meant to be regular-ass people that happen to be good at driving. Brian might be an ex-undercover-cop, but he’s just an ex-undercover-cop, yet here he is masterminding a replica of a device seen in Goldfinger.

Most memorably, though, is a scene towards the middle of the movie in which Verone tortures a crooked cop (Mark Boone Junior) by placing a rat under a metal bucket on the cop's belly, then heating the bucket with a torch to essentially force the rat into eating its way through the dude’s stomach. Which all seems like an excessively intricate and theatrical way of inflicting pain when the torch itself would have arguably been equally persuasive. It’s some supervillain nonsense, orchestrating a convoluted way of cruelly hurting somebody simply because it’s a more unique way of doing it.

That’s the charm of 2 Fast 2 Furious, and of the Fast saga as a whole. There’s always a much easier way to do things, it’s just that none of them are nearly as entertaining.

‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ (And Paul Walker) Work to Make Up for Vin Diesel’s Absence

Vin Diesel has become the ubiquitous face of the Fast and Furious franchise, and understandably so. His character, Dom Toretto, is essentially the glue that holds all the characters together. His ego, one might say, keeps it this way. Say what you will about Diesel, but it’s hard not to admire his loyalty to the series. Vin’s even directed his own mini-entry to the series, showcasing a stylistic knack and a complete understanding of the characters.

Which is why Vin’s absence in 2 Fast 2 Furious is the more surprising. Apart from Tokyo Drift, in which he only makes a minor cameo, 2 Fast 2 Furious is the only entry in the franchise without Dom, his muscles, and his dedication to family. Yet it still works surprisingly well, a fact owed in equal parts to the movie’s decision to significantly outdo its predecessor, and to Paul Walker’s raw charisma. 2 Furious is very much Walker’s movie. He’s the star, of course, but he also steps up to the plate oozing confidence and charm. The previous film played him off of Vin in a way that showed two sides of the same machismo coin, but in 2 Furious he takes the lead 100%. Roman Pierce is an essential side character and ally to Brian, but he’s also kept to just that: a side character.

Walker’s got an infectious energy to him. Brian walks around like he owns the place, aloof and cool in one moment, then jacked on adrenaline in another. He’s always calling people bro and talking like a guy who’s pretty much got everything figured out. The entire movie is an opportunity for Walker to shine, and shine he does. By the time the credits roll, you’ll be asking, “Dom who?”

The film embraces Walker as its new protagonist, taking an aesthetic that shift from that previously established in number one. It feels youthful, energetic. John Singleton gives the movie an admirable flair. Breakneck street races blur confectionery neon and traffic lights into a kaleidoscopic melange of color. The thick, humid Miami heat feels inescapable even to the viewer, as it practically leaks off the screen. The soundtrack capitalizes off of the frenzied popularity (from back in the early ‘00s) of a certain blend southern-fried hip-hop that feels like a genuinely preserved encapsulation of everything cool.

The Fast Saga’s Devotion to Topping Itself Is What Makes It Great

Even more so than the first, 2 Fast 2 Furious is the start of something great. Comparatively, The Fast and the Furious feels like a half-assed Point Break ripoff, with adequate action sequences being enough to barely hold it together. Number two gave the franchise a fresh attitude, a gleeful indulgence into making the impossible seem possible. From here, the natural laws (i.e. gravity) are thrown to the wind in favor of pure, unspoiled entertainment. What starts with leaping a car onto a moving boat transforms into sending rocket-strapped cars into space.

It’s simple progression. It’s what makes the franchise great. Fast Five, still the strongest entry in the entire franchise, was the second pivot that led it even further into absurdist territory. F9 is an ambitious surreal masterpiece that gives even less of a damn what does or doesn’t make sense, continuing to embrace the silliness started out here in 2 Furious.

The next several films would work to slowly assemble a cast list so staggering that few movies outside the Oceans films, the Marvel universe, and Wes Anderson’s recent pictures could ever hope to hold a candle to. It starts with 2 Fast 2 Furious, with Roman and Tej (Ludacris) joining the ranks and staying for many of the movies that followed. By the time F9 and Fast X come around, the number of stars involved with the franchise surely grows to a ludicrous (ha) sum.

2 Fast 2 Furious holds a place as one of the stronger entries in the franchise because of its courage to do what its predecessor didn’t. Here are street racers and undercover agents and sadistic drug lords who don’t act in accordance to rationality, but theater. All those pesky concepts like believability and logic are mere obstacles meant to thwart pure entertainment. Long before Dom and company drag a massive vault through the streets of Rio on the back of their cars, 2 Furious was onto something: why not go further, jump higher, drive faster, simply because we can, because people will come to see it?