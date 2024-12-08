Back in October, Netflix subscribers helped turn a flop around when they welcomed Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington’s buddy cop action feature, 2 Guns, with open arms. The movie quickly climbed the streamer’s Top 10 list, putting it back in the public eye after more than a decade since it was released in cinemas. But, if you still need to check out the comic adaptation, you’ll want to run over to the platform as fast as your little feet will carry you, because December 31 will be your final day to stream 2 Guns on Netflix. If you’re a fan of the original comic book series from Boom! Studios, you’ll definitely want to see how filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur took the story from page to screen in this explosive feature.

Overflowing with action, 2 Guns focuses on a pair of co-workers who each have the wrong idea about the other. Over the one year that they’ve worked together as members of a team of narcotics smugglers, Bobby Trench (Washington) and Marcus Stigman (Wahlberg) haven’t realized that they’re both operating for the other side. Trench is a well-trained and respected DEA agent, while Stigman is a U.S. Navy intelligence officer, with each man working undercover to try and bust the drug organization. When both of their truths come to the surface following a bust gone bad, each man is on the cartel’s hit list, so they team up to fight their way to safety.

Not only did the comic book adaptation land Wahlberg and Washington in its leading roles, but the ensemble was also stacked with as much star power as one could hope for a comic book adaptation outside DC and Marvel. Joining the supporting cast were names like James Marsden (the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise), Bill Paxton (Twister), Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Paula Patton (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol), Fred Ward (Tremors), Robert John Burke (Gossip Girl) and Patrick Fischler (Lost).

‘2 Guns’ Met With Two Different Verdicts From Critics

Image via Universal Pictures

It’s hard to nail a solid adaptation. Be it from a book, a video game, or — in the case of 2 Guns — a comic, translating from one medium to another isn’t always a walk in the park. At the global box office, the movie is largely seen as a financial success, more than doubling its reported production cost of $61 million with nearly $132 million in ticket sales. But, when it comes to the response from audiences and critics, that reaction is more complicated. There seems to be a divided line within the 2 Guns community that either loved the film or hated it, a sentiment mirrored on Rotten Tomatoes, where the movie holds a 64% critics rating against the audience’s 66%.

Form your own opinion about the success of 2 Guns, while the movie is still on Netflix before it takes its leave on December 31.

Your changes have been saved 2 Guns Two hardened criminals get into trouble with the US border patrol after meeting with a Mexican drug lord, and then revelations start to unfold. Release Date August 2, 2013 Director Baltasar Kormakur Cast Denzel Washington , Mark Wahlberg , Paula Patton , Edward James Olmos , Bill Paxton , James Marsden , Fred Ward , Robert John Burke , Greg Sproles , Patrick Fischler , Derek Solorsano , Edgar Arreola , Kyle Clements , Christopher Matthew Cook , Tim Bell , Tait Fletcher , Azure Parsons , John McConnell , Jack Landry , Ritchie Montgomery , Ambyr Childers , Robert Larriviere , Lucy Faust , George Wilson , Yohance Myles , Evie Thompson , Jesus Jr. , Doris Morgado , Samuel Baca-Garcia , Michael Beasley , Christopher Dempsey , Bill Stinchcomb , Mark Adam , David Kency , Gilbert Rosales , Peter Gabb , Jason Kirkpatrick , Tony Sanford Runtime 109minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Blake Masters , Steven Grant Tagline Budget $61 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Character(s) Robert Bobby Trench , Michael Stig Stigman , Deb Rees , Papi Greco , Earl , Quince , Admiral Tuwey , Jessup , Chief Lucas , Dr. Ken , Ferret Nose Julio , Rudy , Teemo , Thick , Lean , Mini , Waitress Maggie , Officer Dave , Officer Phil , Chief of Police , Ms. Young , Bank Manager , Scared Woman , Bank Guard , Lead Agent , Patsy , Roughneck , Daisie , Javier , Hard Case Border Patrol , Border Guard , Uniformed Border Agent , Navy Firefighter , Lead MP , Skinny Immigrant , Doorman , Tommy Boy , Slim Jay Expand

Watch On Netflix