Two-time Oscar-winner and seven-time nominee Denzel Washington is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors of all-time, and people have been clamoring for him to join the MCU or DCU and star in a comic book movie for years. However, in 2013, he did topline a comic book adaptation, along with one of the biggest action stars in the world, Mark Wahlberg. Washington and Walhberg star in 2 Guns, the action flick based on the Boom! Studios comic book of the same name by Steven Grant, which recently began streaming on Netflix and has jumped into the top 10, currently occupying the last spot. The film follows two hardened criminals (Washington and Wahlberg) who get into trouble with the US border patrol after meeting with a drug lord. The film also stars James Marsden and sits at 64% from critics and 66% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blake Masters wrote the script for 2 Guns, which he worked on shortly after creating Law & Order: LA, the spin-off series which only ran for one season. Masters also wrote an episode of the John Malkovich-led TV series, Crossbones, and he most recently worked as a scribe on two episodes of Heels, the wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell which is now streaming on Netflix. Baltasar Kormákur directed 2 Guns, and it is among his most famous works to this day, along with Jar City, the 2006 unrated film. Kormákur also teamed up with Jason Clarke in 2015 for Everest, the mountain adventure drama which is currently streaming on Max, and he recently directed Beast, the safari adventure film starring Idris Elba and Percy Jackson breakout Leah Jeffries.

What Do Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg Have Coming Up?

Denzel Washington will next appear alongside Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel from director Ridley Scott. He's also been tapped to star opposite Jeffrey Wright in Spike Lee's next movie, High and Low, and will topline Antoine Fuqua's next biopic. Mark Wahlberg will star alongside Topher Grace in Flight Risk from director Mel Gibson, which is due in theaters on January 24, 2025. He will also feature with Dermot Mulroney and LaKeith Stanfield in Play Dirty, from director Shane Black, which has completed production but does not yet have an official release date.

2 Guns stars Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg and was written by Blake Masters and directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch 2 Guns on Netflix.

