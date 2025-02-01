Warning: Article contains spoilers for 2-Headed Shark Attack. Not that it matters. It's exactly as you'd expect.To the connoisseur of fine bad films, there is nothing that excites them more than the words "shark" and "movie." There are good, even great shark films, even beyond Jaws, believe it or not (The Shallows doesn't get enough love). But bad shark films? They number in the dozens. Some have gained notoriety, and well-deserved at that, like the Sharknado films. But the one for me that stands out as the best of the worst has to be 2-Headed Shark Attack — proof positive that two heads aren't always better than one.

Put Your Two Hands Together for '2-Headed Shark Attack'

It's not that the idea of a two-headed shark isn't plausible — two-headed animals, though rare, do exist — but in the context of 2-Headed Shark Attack, it is ridiculous, at best. This toothy gem wastes little time in introducing the titular beast, who snacks on a group of wakeboarders in the opening minutes (mmm... wakeboardalicious...). At the same time, Professor Franklin Babish (Charlie O'Connell), his wife, Anne (Carmen Electra), and a group of students led by Kate (Brooke Hogan) are aboard a ship that has been damaged by a dead shark (legit dead, not a zombie shark) hitting the propeller, causing the boat to slowly take on water. Then along comes Dos Heados, who attacks the boat, conveniently breaking the radio antenna, leaving the group unable to call out for help.

Luckily, there's a deserted atoll nearby, so Babish and the students use a dinghy to get to it, while Anne and the ship's crew stay behind to see what they can do. You know what they can do? Find a new co-captain, after theirs gets ripped in half. Now on the atoll, which luckily (there's a lot of "luckily") has an abandoned fishing village, they can harvest for scrap metal to repair the boat. And two perfectly functional speedboats, and the gas to fuel them, too. From there, a series of bad choices and double-crosses, a pissed Mother Nature, and the perpetual smorgasbord provided to the two-headed shark of an indeterminable size, sees only two of the students survive and get rescued.

There's Plenty of Awesome Awfulness in '2-Headed Shark Attack'